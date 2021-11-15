San Bernardino Valley College signs articulation agreements with Keck Graduate Institute

Local Advertisement

The Keck Graduate Institute (KGI), a private graduate school in Claremont, Calif. has added San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) to its articulation agreements, essentially giving qualified Pharmacy Tech students a clear pathway to transfer and completion of their studies at the college.

“We are thrilled to include SBVC as our newest partner,” said KGI Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid Sofia Toro. “This is a great opportunity for KGI, and we look forward to encouraging more students from California to study healthcare and the life sciences.”

As a result of the articulation agreements, qualified students can receive various benefits, depending on the program they choose. Benefits include priority consideration for scholarships, preference for seats in summer programs, expedited application review, application fee waivers, letter of recommendation waiver and more. KGI leadership said it is close to finalizing agreements with several more institutions to offer these benefits to more prospective students.

SBVC students can now begin taking advantage of this agreement. Those who have completed all degree or certificate requirements or pre-requisites, are maintaining at least a 3.0-grade point average, with at least a “C” in all prerequisite courses are eligible. Students must also have at least 60 hours of internship, work, shadowing or clinical rotation and have completed a major- Associate in Science at SBVC that is related to their chosen field of study at KGI to make a seamless transition into the PharmD program.

SBVC Interim President Dr. Scott Thayer said the college is proud of this agreement and the generations of students to come who will benefit from it.

“By signing this agreement, SBVC students will be able to chart a clear pathway from dreams to success that drives right through our wonderful college and the esteemed institution that is the Keck Graduate Institute,” he said. “We are proud of everyone who made this agreement possible.”