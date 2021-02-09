San Manuel plans to hire hundreds during first virtual job fair Feb. 18

Local Advertisement

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced plans Monday, Feb. 8, to fill more than 500 jobs across all areas of their enterprise in preparation for phase one of their ambitious casino and resort expansion. With more than 2,000 permanent, full-time jobs slated for the end of 2021, this inaugural virtual career fair expo kicks off San Manuel’s massive 10-month recruitment initiative with a unique twist on social distancing.

Job seekers are invited to San Manuel’s online career fair expo on Thursday, February 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., where they can explore career opportunities by visiting virtually with hiring managers, book on-the-spot interviews, and browse a collection of videos to learn more of what it’s like to work at San Manuel, one of the Inland Empire’s top 10 employers. Those interested in attending this unique virtual experience are encouraged to register on the career expo link at https://careerexpo.sanmanuel.com/ where participants will be assigned an interview time based on availability.

Recently named as one of Forbes “35 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2021,” phase one of the San Manuel Casino resort expansion will feature an expanded gaming space, a 24-hour restaurant, and a high-end dining venue, as well as new retail shops. Phase two will unveil San Manuel’s first on-site hospitality experience, featuring 429 luxury rooms and suites and an array of enhanced amenities, including premium dining venues, an elevated pool experience, a rejuvenating spa, new retail spaces, and a best-in-class event venue.

Job opportunities include positions in Cage Operations, Facilities, Human Resources, Information Technology, Slots, Public Safety, Table Games, and more. Unlike many other casinos, San Manuel offers dealers a “table-for-table” tip structure that allows them to keep the tips they earn on that table. San Manuel is seeking candidates who deliver outstanding customer service and work for a team that thrives on the innovation of experiences.

The health and safety of Tribal citizens, team members, and guests have been a top priority for San Manuel Casino and they have implemented some of the gaming industry’s most robust COVID-19 protocols, recently becoming Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. This verification comes with an easily identifiable “seal of approval” based on the property’s compliance with expert-validated best practices that minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.

“The expansion of San Manuel will offer an economic boost to the local job market at a time when it is really needed,” said Brigitte Saria, Chief People and Infrastructure Officer. “Our efforts to boost the local economy are guided by our commitment to ensuring our employment process and work environment follow leading health and safety standards.”