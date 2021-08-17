SB Chamber celebrates grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony for ‘Little League Jack’

Local Advertisement

On Thursday, August 4th, the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC) held a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the new Jack in the Box located just west of Palm Ave. and Kendall Drive, in the Verdemont Neighborhood.

Showing their commitment to the community, the front side of the Jack in the Box building reads “Little League Jack.” Several giant-sized baseball decorative monuments are positioned outside of the building by the side entrance and the drive-through window.

Members of the Jack in the Box team, Santiago Guadiana and Trish Skorcz, pose next to the giant baseball decorative monuments symbolizing the restaurant’s commitment to the community.

Several dignitaries showed up for the ribbon-cutting ceremony; certificates were presented from the offices of Assemblymember James C. Ramos and Fifth District S.B. County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. Representing the City of San Bernardino were Mayor John Valdivia and Council Member Damon Alexander who awarded and presented a certificate, “welcoming and extending best wishes to the Jack in the Box.” Receiving the certificates for the Jack in the Box was Hamid Sharafatian, Franchise President of Envision Foods, LLC.

This was the first Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce since January 2020. Representing the SBACC as Ambassadors holding up the ribbon were Claudia Lopez (left side of ribbon) from the Inland Empire Job Corps and retired San Bernardino Photographer Jack Schmitz who has owned Jack Schmitz Photography in San Bernardino since 1971.

