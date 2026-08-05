Meet Colton’s 2026-27 Teen and Miss Royal Courts

Colton’s 2026-27 Teen and Miss royal courts are led by Teen Miss Colton Melissa Alvarez and Miss Colton Kaitlyn Torres.

Alvarez and Torres were crowned July 12 during the sixth annual Teen and Miss Colton Pageant at Whitmer Auditorium on the Colton High School campus. Thirteen contestants participated after a month of rehearsals, mock interviews and other preparation.

Alvarez’s Teen Miss Colton court includes first princess Roxyanne “Roxy” Itozu and second princess Samantha Sandoval. Torres’ Miss Colton court includes first princess Charlize Flores and second princess Eriyah Delfin.

The competition began July 11 with individual interviews at the Colton Chamber of Commerce, the portion carrying the largest share of each contestant’s score. Contestants and members of the outgoing court later attended Colton’s 139th birthday celebration at Municipal Park.

The pageant continued the following day with lifestyle, gown and onstage question divisions. Pageant director Erlinda Armendariz said the lifestyle competition allowed contestants to highlight their interests, hobbies or career goals, while the gown and question segments emphasized confidence and communication.

Kayla Bustamonte was selected by the contestants as Teen Miss Congeniality, while Yolanda Leos was named Miss Congeniality. Pageant photographers selected Melissa Walker as Teen Miss Photogenic and Delfin as Miss Photogenic.

Colton High School’s Navy Junior ROTC presented the colors, and Brooke Carlson, a 2024 Colton ambassador and 2023 Miss Colton, sang the national anthem. The Del Mar Dance Group of Fontana also performed.

Outgoing Teen Miss Colton Aubree Gonzales and Miss Colton Yaiza Meza delivered farewell remarks and made their final walks across the stage. Meza was then recognized as a 2026 Colton ambassador, joining former titleholders who continue representing the city.

Members of the outgoing royal court also received Rotary Club of Colton scholarships and certificates of appreciation presented on behalf of state and local officials.

Armendariz said the program’s significance extends beyond the competition. She said the friendships formed during rehearsals, the contestants’ willingness to help one another and the confidence they develop throughout the year are what make the pageant meaningful to her.

The Rotary Club of Colton will next hold the Little Miss Colton Pageant on Oct. 25 at American Legion Post 155. Applications are available by texting 951-833-3306 or visiting Inland Valley Insurance, 183 W. H St.