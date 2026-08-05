SEIU State Workers Picket in San Bernardino Over Wages, Benefits and Telework

More than three dozen state employees picketed in 104-degree heat Wednesday, July 29, outside the Rosa Parks Memorial State Building in downtown San Bernardino, joining a statewide campaign for a new labor contract.

The 11:30 AM to 1 PM demonstration was part of SEIU Local 1000’s “Holding the Line” informational pickets. It was not a strike or work stoppage.

The union’s contract expired June 30 as negotiations continued with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration. Local 1000 is seeking a 20% general salary increase over three years — 7% in 2026, 7% in 2027 and 6% in 2028 — along with lower health care costs, targeted salary adjustments, recruitment and retention measures, and stronger telework protections.

The union says the state rejected its proposed raises and economic proposals, offering no additional general salary increase for 2026. A negotiated 3% raise scheduled for July 1, 2026, was deferred until July 1, 2027, under a 2025 side-letter agreement.

Teamsters Local 1932 Communications Coordinator Robert Gonzalez joined the San Bernardino picket in solidarity.

“What was offered to them was ridiculous — zero percent across the board,” Gonzalez told IECN. “Imagine your employer telling you, during the highest inflation we’ve witnessed in our lifetime, that you do not deserve a single percentage in your wage increases.”

Gonzalez called the state’s position “a slap in the face” to SEIU workers.

On July 22, Local 1000 filed an unfair-practice charge alleging the state delayed responses, rejected numerous proposals together and failed to bargain meaningfully over wages, benefits and working conditions. The Public Employment Relations Board has not ruled on the allegations. CalHR has said it remains committed to good-faith negotiations but generally does not publicly discuss active bargaining.

The dispute includes opposition to a return-to-office requirement that took effect July 1 for Local 1000 employees and generally requires four in-person workdays each week. Newsom has said in-person work improves collaboration, innovation and accountability, while workers have cited commuting, parking, child care, office capacity and reduced flexibility as concerns.

No strike has been called, although the union is conducting strike-preparedness training as bargaining continues.