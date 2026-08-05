More than 450 San Bernardino families gathered at the Inland Regional Center for an Annual Backpack Giveaway and Resource Fair hosted by Inland Respite Inc. to collect school supplies and local resources.

To kick off the school year, Inland Respite provided client families and respite care providers with the opportunity to meet 32 community partners with resources ranging from education to healthcare. Local partners such as the San Bernardino Fire Department, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Legacy Bridges Foundation and San Bernardino City School District informed families about safety protocols and support services within the community.

Raffles were conducted every 30 minutes during the event. Photo by Inland Respite Inc.

“This is what it’s all about,” Greg Alcantra, community engagement manager of Inland Respite, said. “It’s providing additional resources to our families, to the community, and educating them on resources that are available out there that they may not know about.”

Other partners, including 360 Human Services, Healing With Hooves and Mother’s Nutritional Center, shared services regarding mental and physical well-being with families. Organizers said this year’s gathering was the largest backpack giveaway and resource fair the organization has hosted.

Community partners, volunteers and families gathered at the Inland Regional Center during Inland Respite Inc.’s Annual Backpack Giveaway and Resource Fair. Photo by Inland Respite Inc.

Inland Respite provided backpacks and school supplies for all clientele and family members at the event. Guests also received free haircuts, a photobooth experience, dental and medical screenings through a California Baptist University mobile clinic unit and raffle prizes. Families and community partners were fed with J&J Catering, which included hot dogs, bacon dogs and tacos.

A new addition this year was a sensory room supported by Bright Horizons. Organizers said they hope to continue including sensory-friendly accommodations at future community events.

“I couldn’t have done it with out the team,” Alcantra said. “The team here did an amazing job and I couldn’t have been successful enough without their help.”