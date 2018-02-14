SBCUSD students recognized for science fair projects

Dozens of San Bernardino City Unified School District students were given awards for their science fair projects during a ceremony at the Club Events Center in San Bernardino on February 8.

SBCUSD Board Member Mike Gallo was on hand to greet and congratulate the students and their families on their accomplishments.

Hundreds of students from the district’s 33 schools participated in the fair. Students 6th grade to 12th grade who received silver or gold medals will be competing in the San Bernardino County Science Fair in April. Those who place at the County Fair will then proceed to the State Science Fair at the California Science Fair on April 23-24.

Student science entries were judged on originality, comprehension, organization, completeness, effort, motivation, clarity and creativity.

Sixth grader Aiden Borhstron, who received a silver medal for his “Invisible Forces” science project, said he looks forward to competing against other students from the region.

“I was very happy my project was chosen as one of the best,” he said. “I really enjoy learning about science and learning to do experiments.”