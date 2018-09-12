September 13, 2018

Local Advertisement

Hispanic Heritage:

September 15 to October 15 – the Bloomington Branch Library of the San Bernardino County Library will feature a variety of special events, activities and recommended books to read in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The library is located at 18028 Valley Blvd. For information call (909) 820-0533 or visit the library’s online catalog at www.sbclib.org

Singing Group:

Thursdays, September 13, 20, & 27- the Garcia Center for the Arts holds San Bernardino Folksongs at 1:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Everyone is welcome to come and sing with the group and enjoy a stress-free experience. For information call Joyce at (909) 882-1372.

Classes:

Mondays – Now to October 15 – the Redlands Community Center will hold Ballroom Dance Classes from 7:00 to 8:15 p.m. at the Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. This group of classes will focus on the waltz. Tango lessons will be offered October 22nd to November 12th. Classes are $25 per couple per lesson. For information call (909) 798-7572 or email RecreationStaff@cityofredlands.org.

Exhibits:

Friday, September 14 to October 14 – the San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, presents “Nuestra Cultura Colorida,“ an exhibit honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s organized and curated in partnership with the Inland Empire Latino Art Association, featuring works by Inland Empire artists. An opening night program supported in part by the Hispanic Employees Alliance Of San Bernardino County will occur on September 14 from 5:30 to 7:30. Opening night guests will be charged regular museum admission, members are free. Advance tickets may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com

Now – October 31 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents a photographic exhibit by Michael Hardison, “This Beautiful San Bernardino” at the center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Hardison’s view: “… the City is beautiful with a rich and diverse history and with the potential to regain its vibrancy and strength.” The images in this exhibit and forthcoming books portray the artist’s view of San Bernardino – “…confirming that beauty exists here, if you slow down and look for it.” For information on exhibit viewing hours call (909) 888-6400.

Now – November 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents 4 Threads: New Work, an exploration of the contemporary Chicano experience. This exhibit features the work of Jaime Chavez, Gerardo Monterrubio, Jaime Munoz, and Jaime “GERMS” Zacarias. These talented and acclaimed artists share the exuberance, richness, and pathos of their complex cultural identity. Each brings their own perspective and personal exploration of their community: Jaime Munoz, Mesoamerican imagery; Jaime Chavez, Cholo styles of the 70’s and 80’s; Jaime Zacarias, cleverly stylized Lucha Squids; and Gerardo Monterrubio, clay vessels that combine the elements of Mexican mural painting with his artist beginnings as a graffiti artist. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn. Ave. For information call (909) 664-7111 or visit riversideartmuseum.org.

Now to December 30 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave. presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by the glass sculptor gives museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The

Chechen @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of the Chechen Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit www.RiversideArtMuseum.org

Save the Date:

Friday, September 14 – the Inland Empire Future Leaders Program (IEFLP) will hold its 9th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser at Shandin Hills Golf Club, 3380 Little Mountain Drive, San Bernardino. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with an 8:00 a.m. Shotgun Start followed by students who have participated in the program. This 34-year-old program operates with a 100% volunteer staff. To register online visit http://www.iefl.org/golf and for sponsorships call Carlos Trujillo at (909) 208-4463.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, September 14, 15, 16 – Friends of the A. K. Library present their Semi Annual Book Sale from 10:15 a.m.to 4:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Book prices start at $3.00 and drop $1.00 each day. The Smiley Library is located at 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands. The book selections include fiction and non-fiction. CDs will also be on sale. For information call (909) 798-7565.

Friday, September 14 – the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino is holding a Permanent Collection Art Exhibit Reception from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The reception celebrates the opening of an exhibit of art work donated by San Bernardino artists to the permanent collection which is open to the public during regular Center hours.

Saturday, September 15 – the San Bernardino County Arrowhead Medical Center, 400 N. Pepper Ave is offering Free Cancer Screenings for breast, colorectal, and cervical cancer. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude at 1:00 p.m. Because of time constraints only the first 200 registrants can be screened. Parking is free, however there is no childcare. In addition to the screening there will be sessions on cancer prevention. For information call (909) 580-1316 or visit www.ARMCEvents.org.

Saturday, September 15 – a Launching Of Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Week/Month and the 208 Anniversary Of Mexico’s Independence from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at California State University, San Bernardino College of Education Building, Room 105, 5500 University Parkway. Featured in this event which is conducted in Spanish with English translation will be a special forum on Mexico’s 2019 Elections. For information call (909) 491-8621 or (909) 885-9500.

Saturday, September 15 – the Boys & Girls Club of Redlands presents Day For Kids, a community Block party from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hansberger Clubhouse, 1251 Clay Street. This free family event features games, crafts, food, performances and information booths. It is part of a nationwide Boys & Girls event that offers parents and children an opportunity to spend time together. Free vision and eyeglasses referrals will also be offered for youth 5 to 18. For registration for vision screening call Joanna Molina at (888) 822-6535, ext. 201 or email jmolina@bgcie.org

Saturday, September 15 – St. Catherine of Siena School presents its 1st Annual Carnival from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 8:00 p.m. at 335 N. Sycamore Ave. Rialto. Featured at this family friendly event are live entertainment, food, games, and much more.

Sunday, September 16 – the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation’s Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 Del Rosa Dr., San Bernardino. Distribution is on first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are urged to bring their own shopping bags. For information call (909) 447-7799.

Monday, September 17 – the San Bernardino Valley College Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee in conjunction with Latino Faculty and Staff present The Hispanic Heritage Film Festival at 6:00 p.m. in the college’s Viewing Room 149. The Festival starts with the showing of the 1997 film Selena starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos. Parking and admission are free. San Bernardino Valley College is located at 701 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Monday, September 17 – the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation’s Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Jones Elementary School, 700 N. F Street, San Bernardino. Distribution is on a first-come, first- served basis. Attendees are urged to bring their own shopping bags. For information call (909) 447-7799.

Monday, September 17 – Mi Familia Vota presents National Citizenship Day: Citizenship and DACA Renewal Workshop from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 2025 Chicago Ave., Suite # A4, Riverside. Attendees are asked to bring the following documentation: two passport size photos, employment authorization card, copy of previous applications, check stub, W2 or most recent tax filings, and proof of income required for fee assistance. For information call (951) 581-0781.

Wednesday, September 19 – the San Bernardino Valley College Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee In Partnership with Student Equity present an Evening with award-winning author Lilliam Rivera at 6:00 p.m. The lecture will be held in the Business Building Room B-100. This event kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month. She will discuss the creative process and examine themes within her novel, “The Education of Margot Sanchez.” A book signing will follow the lecture. San Bernardino Valley College is located at 701 Mt. Vernon Ave. Admission and parking are free.

Quote of the Week:

“I can and do aspire to be greater than the sum total of my experiences, but I accept my limitations. I willingly accept that we who judge must not deny the differences resulting from experience and heritage but attempt, as the Supreme Court suggests, continuously to judge when those opinions, sympathies and prejudices are appropriate.”

Sonia Sotomayor

