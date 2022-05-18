The Rotary Club is crowning its 2022 Miss Colton on May 22nd

Local Advertisement [adrotate group="1"]

The Rotary Club of Colton is hosting its 2022 Miss Colton Pageant on Sunday, May 22nd, 1pm at Colton High School.

Fourteen contestants will be competing for the title this year, six will be competing in the Miss Division, and eight will be competing for the title of Teen Miss Colton.

Contestants competing for the title of Miss Colton 2022 include: Dianna Pagniagua, Chantelle Martinez, Lexi Saragosa, Esther Reyna, Maggie Calderilla and Natali Caseres.

Competing for the title of Teen Miss Colton include: Angie Luna, Brooke Calrson, Leslie Yanez, Maraih Koperski, Mariah Pere, Marissa Lopez, McKenzie Koperski, and Reyna Chavez.

Contestants will be competing in 4 categories: a judges interview, sportswear, gown and on stage questions.

“It’s been three years since we held the last Miss Colton Pageant due to the pandemic, where Alexandria Trujillo was crowned 2019 Miss Colton,” said Director of the Teen and Miss Colton Pageant Erlinda Armendariz.

That same year Jessikah Yabarra was crowned first princess and Savannah Medina second princess. All three of the 2019 winners will be present on May 22nd.

“This years pageant will be held outside in the Cafetorium area of Colton High School. Tickets are on sale now through each of the contestants or they can be purchased at Inland Valley Insurance located at 183 W H Street, Colton,” Armendariz said.

Each ticket is only $10 and will also be sold at the door.

“We want to thank all of our sponsors for making this pageant possible. It couldn’t have been done without Theresa Ramos, Walmart Distribution Center, Teamster Union 166, and Nickelodeon Pizza,” concluded Armendariz.

For more information, contact Armendariz at (951) 833-3306.

