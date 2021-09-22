The Unforgettables riding their way to making an impact

Local Advertisement

The Unforgettables Foundation (TUF) is an organization created to help families in the Inland Empire with burial costs that suffer a child’s death between 28 weeks pregnant to 18 years old.

TUF provides money toward the funeral service anywhere between $500-$1,000.

“We’re a unique essential part of social services,” explained Tim Evans, TUF CEO and Founder. “We’re there to assist cash-strapped grieving families to give their child a dignified burial.”

The Unforgettables started on January 1, 2000. Tim Evans got the idea while working as a Chaplain at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, and witnessing families not only mourn the loss of their child but also face the reality of funeral charges which made Tim want to help the cause.

Photo courtesy TUF: Dr. Randy Schell getting ready for his incredible Ride 2.0 riding from the Washington Canadian border to the San Diego Mexican border in 60 days.

“Usually, parents would ask me if I knew of anyone or organization that could help. Initially, I thought there would be some type of organization or government program, but there was none and it gave me the idea that I should do something,” shared Evans.

Since opening, The Unforgettables has been helping about 200 families a year.

“It’s humbling and rewarding when I get thanked by strangers and they say we helped them. It’s an amazing thing and I’m the lucky one,” expressed Evans.

Along with their commitment to helping cut the cost of burials for families, The Unforgettables hosts a conference every year for families suffering loss.

“This year we are doing it on the unexpected consequences of Covid-19 on October 1, completely free of charge and more information can be found on our website,” shared Evans.

The Unforgettables is able to help families around the Inland Empire thanks in part to Evans, the volunteers, and donors. However, fundraising is a bit of a challenge for The Unforgettables.

“Most donors like to see their donation impact the families first hand, but because of the situations usually families like their privacy and we respect it, but it does pose a bit of a challenge when finding donors,” explained Evans.

As part of their efforts, Evans networks as much as he can as the face of the organization through golf tournaments and accepting donations on their website.

“We get creative as much as we can, and our upcoming fundraiser is our best yet,” said Evans.

The fundraiser is called Dr. Randy’s Unforgettable Ride 2.0. whereby Dr. Randy Schell bikes from the Washington Canadian border to the San Diego Mexican border in 60 days.

“Also riding will be Mayors Barich and Bogh of Redlands and Yucaipa. Joining them will be Dr. Sherwin, who was a chair on the board, and his son that recently was in an accident and is now paralyzed from the chest down, so it’s an amazing inspirational event,” shared Evans. The group will meet on September 24 at 1 p.m. and then ride from the Ranger station to The Unforgettables Foundation office in downtown Redlands.