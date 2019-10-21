The World Series: Underdog vs. the Beast

Local Advertisement

The baseball seasons is wrapping up, and this postseason has been wild. We saw the Dodgers go out early, the Nationals make an unprecedented run, and the Astros claw their way back to the World Series.

Astros vs Nationals, who will win? Let’s break it down.

The Astros are as strong as ever. We all know about Jose Altuve, who hit the two run bomb to get them here in Game 6. There are also other stars on the ‘Stros – guys like Carlos Correa and Alex Bergman. Not to mention their ace Justin Verlander. This team is strong, shows great chemistry, and is hungry to take back baseball’s crown.

We head over the Nats. This season for them was all about defying the odds. After losing Bryce Harper, no one expected them to be here, especially after their rough start, but here they are. Led by their ridiculous pitching staff led by Max Scherzer and Stephen Strausburg, they’ll make Houston’s life hard. But I don’t see them fully stacking up, at least on paper, to the Astros.

My prediction: Game 1: Nats Game 2: Astros Game 3: Astros Game 4: Nats Game 5: Astros Game 6: Astros. I see the Astros being too much for the Nationals, as they bring the World Series trophy back to Houston. What a season it’s been! This MLB season brought untimely injuries, unfortunate deaths, and underdog stories, and all of baseball is excited to see how it ends.