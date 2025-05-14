Rialto High’s Carrington Davis Named 2025 Ken Hubbs Female Athlete of the Year

The Ken Hubbs Award is among the most prestigious honors a high school athlete can receive in San Bernardino County — and on Monday night, Rialto High School’s Carrington Davis joined that distinguished legacy.

Davis was named the 2025 Ken Hubbs Female Athlete of the Year, becoming the first athlete from the Rialto Unified School District to receive the honor since 2013.

A standout basketball player headed to UC Davis on scholarship, Davis was one of 26 female nominees from high schools across the San Bernardino area. The prestigious honor, presented annually by the Ken Hubbs Foundation, recognizes the top senior male and female student-athletes who exemplify excellence in athletics, academics, leadership, and character.

“The award means a lot to me,” Davis said, smiling while holding the trophy shaped in the likeness of Ken Hubbs. “It’s a blessing. It just shows that everything that I’ve been doing and working towards it just all paid off.”

Past honorees include Olympic marathoner Ryan Hall, NFL Hall of Famer and Eisenhower High School grad Ronnie Lott, and reigning NFL Rookie of the Year and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

Established in 1964, the Ken Hubbs Award honors Kenneth Douglass Hubbs, a Colton High multi-sport star who went on to play for the Chicago Cubs. Known for his leadership, humility, and integrity, Hubbs was named National League Rookie of the Year and earned a Gold Glove Award in 1962 before tragically dying in a plane crash at just 22 years old. The award in his name celebrates high school seniors in San Bernardino County who embody his spirit — not just in sports, but in academics and community involvement. Since 2012, the foundation has honored both a male and female recipient each year. Davis shared the spotlight with Yucaipa High School’s Will McHargue, who was named the 2025 Ken Hubbs Boys Athlete of the Year.

The Knights’ basketball star is just the fifth student from the Rialto Unified School District to receive the Ken Hubbs Award, joining an elite group that includes Ronnie Lott (Eisenhower, 1977), Glen Thompkins (Eisenhower, 1994), Walter Dowing (Rialto, 1998), and Kenny Clark Jr. (Carter, 2013), now a defensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers.

Other RUSD student-athletes recognized at the 61st annual event included Aidan Keo and Andrea Ruelas from Eisenhower High School, Jordan McKinney and Mia Soto from Carter High School, and Matthew Woods from Rialto High School.

During the ceremony, Carrie Gilbreth — CEO of Westbound Communications and daughter of Kordyak Elementary’s namesake Nancy Kordyak — took the stage to read Davis’ long list of accomplishments. As Gilbreth moved through the achievements, Davis began to realize she was this year’s honoree. When her name was announced, she rose from her seat, hugged her family, and accepted the award to a wave of applause.

“I have to thank my family, they have been such a big part of everything that I’ve done,” Davis said. “So without them, none of this would be possible.”

Carrington Davis (center) poses with family, coaches, and supporters after being named the 2025 Ken Hubbs Female Athlete of the Year. Davis, a standout basketball player, was recognized for her excellence in athletics, academics, leadership, and character.

The four-year varsity starter has earned her place in Rialto High School history. She led the Knights to a historic CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA championship in 2023 and was named the division’s Player of the Year. In her senior season, she surpassed the 2,000-point mark and averaged 20.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 4.4 steals per game. Under her leadership, the program soared from a 3-17 record before her arrival to an astonishing 96-16 mark over her four-year career.

Off the court, Davis holds a 3.32 GPA and is known throughout campus for her leadership and community service. She mentors younger student-athletes and contributes regularly to school and district events.

“Carrington’s a hard worker, and this is a reward for all the years she’s put in,” said Rialto High School Athletic Director Troy Holland, who nominated Davis for the award. “This type of recognition is letting you know that all the work you did means something. She’s not just a special athlete, she’s a special person. She’s always working in the community and she helps around the school a lot. She helps with the other student-athletes. Being a helpful person, being an athlete, and being a good student — that’s Carrington.”

The hard work hasn’t stopped, either, as Davis prepares to play college basketball at UC Davis next season.

Davis continues to train daily with her dad and brother, rising before dawn — 4:30 a.m. according to Davis — to prepare for the next chapter. She’s excited for college life and the chance to play at the next level — but she knows the journey isn’t over.

“I’m still working out, still in my groove,” she said. “I’m definitely looking forward to moving on to college life, playing basketball at the next level, and furthering my education.”

Throughout the ceremony, the audience was reminded that Ken Hubbs Award winners aren’t just defined by what they did in high school — they go on to make an impact in all areas of life. For Davis, the award isn’t just a trophy — it’s a sign of how far she’s come, and the legacy she’s just beginning to build.