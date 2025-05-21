Meet Shane Mosely: California Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Shane Mosley, known to boxing fans worldwide as “Sugar” Shane, carved out a legendary career that spanned over two decades, earning world titles in three weight divisions and securing his place among the sport’s all-time greats.

On Sunday night (June 29), Mosley will join four other legends – San Francisco 49ers All-Pro offensive lineman and Super Bowl champion Jesse Sapolu, four-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Janet Evans, soccer great Paul Caligiuri, and Olympian and NFL wide receiver Ron Brown – as the newest members of the California Sports Hall of Fame.​

The five will be inducted during formal ceremonies at the Ontario Convention Center.​

“Shane Mosley exemplifies the spirit of a true champion, demonstrating skill, resilience and sportsmanship throughout his illustrious career. It is a privilege to welcome him as a Hall of Famer,” said Christian Okoye, a former NFL star who founded the California Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.​

Born in Lynwood, CA, and raised in Pomona, Mosley began boxing at the age of 8 under the guidance of his father, Jack Mosley. His amateur career was marked by an impressive record of 250 wins and 16 losses, including multiple national championships and international medals.

Turning professional in 1993, Mosley quickly made his mark by capturing the IBF lightweight title in 1997. He went on to win the WBC and WBA (Super) welterweight titles, as well as the WBA (Super) and WBC light middleweight titles, showcasing his versatility across weight classes.

Throughout his career, Mosley faced and defeated some of boxing’s biggest names, including Oscar De La Hoya, whom he bested twice, as well as Antonio Margarito and Ricardo Mayorga. His bouts against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao, and Canelo Álvarez further solidified his reputation as a fearless competitor willing to take on the best.

In recognition of his achievements, Mosley was named Fighter of the Year by the Boxing Writers Association of America in 1998 and by The Ring magazine in 2000. He was also considered the world’s best pound-for-pound boxer by The Ring in both 2000 and 2001.​

Mosley retired from professional boxing in 2016, leaving behind a record of 49 wins, 10 losses, and 1 draw, with 41 victories coming by knockout.​

Tickets are still available for the California Sports Hall of Fame Gala at: https://www.californiasportshalloffame.org/p/tickets. The event starts with a reception at 4 p.m., followed by a dinner and induction ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.