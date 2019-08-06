Vista Pointe apartment community in Colton celebrates revitalization

Local Advertisement

A transformative partnership was recently celebrated at the Vista Pointe Apartment community in Colton. Representatives from the City of Colton, Colton Police Department, County Supervisor Josie Gonzales’ Office, Community Preservation Partners (CPP), and Quality Management Group Inc. gathered to tour the revitalized community, which has seen calls for law enforcement response drop to almost non-existent levels.

Mayor Pro Tem Ernest Cisneros, who represents the area around Vista Pointe, was thrilled to see the changes to the community. “It has been amazing to see the transformation of this property over the last two years and to meet the families that now feel safe to call this place home,” Cisneros said.

Dan Flores, Chief of Staff to Supervisor Josie Gonzales, was on hand for the tour and recalled the 2006 Gang Injunction Press Conference held on the property. “We are proud of the changes that have come to this community. This partnership should serve as a model to others in our area and demonstrates that high quality and affordable housing go hand in hand.”

Previously called Arbor Terrace, this community on North Rancho Avenue was home to gang and other criminal activity before being acquired by national affordable housing developer CPP in 2014 through a multi-party deal with the seller, SolarCity, private investors, local government and the nonprofit Jamboree Housing. The partnership with SolarCity involved leasing the clean energy company, which is now part of Tesla, 2.2 acres in Vista Pointe to generate emission-free renewable electricity for the city-owned Colton Electric Utility.

Local Advertisement

“Through this historic partnership with the city, county and law enforcement, we have been able to enhance the quality of life for our residents, surrounding neighbors, and the entire community,” said Michael Snowdon, CPP Vice President of Asset Management.

CPP has invested $4.5 million into Vista Pointe through such improvements as new kitchens and baths with granite countertops; new flooring and carpet; fresh paint; water-efficient fixtures and irrigation systems; concrete repair and accessibility improvements for individuals with disabilities; upgrades to the building façade; drought-resistant landscaping; Energy Star appliances, windows and roofing; upgraded office and security, including lighting and cameras; repairs to the laundry room upgrades; and a centralized satellite system.

The recent tour featured an overview of these amenities as well as security features and screening procedures, and the collaborative partnerships that were central to the revitalization. Also featured was the bond between residents and Vista Pointe staff members, who help families to thrive and connect residents to jobs and educational opportunities that help create economic ladders for those in the community.

Quality Management Group Inc/LaBarge Industries President Joshua LaBarge, the property management company for Vista Pointe Apartments, stated, “I am truly honored to be a part of a partnership where we can transform communities, and in doing so – transform lives.” Quality Management Group/LaBarge Industries specializes in creating, rehabilitating, and managing affordable and conventional communities in California.

Vista Pointe’s inviting green spaces, playground, and picnic areas encourage healthy and fun lifestyles for residents and families. Easy access to shopping, dining, educational and transportation options connect this residential community to opportunities throughout the region. Vista Pointe Apartments has a waiting list for future vacancies. To inquire about future residential opportunities, please call (909) 889-8417.