14 souls honored in the Curtain of Courage Memorial, a recognition of the lives lost in the San Bernardino terror attack

On Friday, June 17th, Members of the December 2nd Memorial Committee unveiled a permanent memorial in honor of the 14 lives lost in the San Bernardino terror attack on December 2nd, 2015.

The 14 victims’ loved ones attended the unveiling, local dignitaries like Supervisors Curt Hagman and Joe Baca Jr., Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes, Representative Pete Aguilar, and dozens of community members acknowledged the lost lives, first responders who provided aid, and the San Bernardino County Government.

The memorial, which lies on the east side of the San Bernardino County Government Center at 385 N. Arrowhead Ave., is now open to the public from dusk to dawn.

“The Curtain of Courage Memorial and the people it represents will be a forever landmark for us to reflect and remember what happened on December 2nd, 2015,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We won’t forget the victims and the impact this had on our County. This memorial reminds us that hate didn’t win and that our community held on to us to get us through the pain and tragedy.”

A memorial plaque with all 14 of the victims names and information on the terror attack is available to view on the east side of the San Bernardino County Government Center.

During the mass shooting, 14 people were killed – 12 of which were from the Inland Empire and 22 others were wounded during a San Bernardino County Environmental Health Services staff meeting at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.

Each victim’s curtain contains their name, a stripe of color, and a bench with a remembrance statement engraved on it.

To learn more about the Curtain of Courage Memorial, visit December2.sbcounty.gov.