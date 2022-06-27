Colton City Council recognizes Frank’s Market as successful business

At the recent Council Meeting June 21, Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. Gonzalez) presented the “Business Focus” Recognition Award to Mr. David Hasan in absentia, owner of Frank’s Market. This well-known establishment has been at the corner of So. La Cadena Drive and N Street for a long time, back to 1984, when former Mayor Frank Gonzales purchased the business and called it Frank’s Market and Liquor. “There is definitely some history to this establishment,” commented Pat Martinez, a life-long Colton resident. Over the last four years, the business has been under the ownership of Mr. Hasan.

Born in Palestine, Mr. Hasan came to the United States in 1991, and made California his new home. “This was a free county, reminisced Mr. Hasan, who continued, “I believed that if you’re willing to work hard, you can be successful.” He was 19 years old at the time, and stayed with his brothers in San Bernardino. He worked at a liquor store for a period of time, then a tobacco shop, and then a larger liquor store. When he saved up enough money he bought his first business, the Save More Market on La Cadena and M Street, and operated that business eight years, after which, another opportunity presented itself.

In 2018, Mr Hasan bought Frank’s Market and has devoted his time to making it a great store with everything in it. On any given day, one can see a steady flow of customers who stop by to pick up something quick. When you walk in, you are greeted with a smile, and you’ll notice that every shelf and display are always clean, neat, and full of items. “The most important aspect of this business is customer service,” reflected Mr Hasan.

Now firmly established in the community, Mr. Hasan not only has survived the pandemic, but has built an impressive local customer base, who know “David” by name. When Dr. G visited, he also noticed that in many cases, Mr Hasan knew what the customers wanted to buy.

Mr. Hasan and his brother Jerry run the store, and his wife Arcali also works the counter. Between them, the business stays open seven days a week from 9:00am to 11:00pm. They are nearby, they are accessible, and you can park right near the front door. It’s a great place to make a quick stop and pick up an item.

Mr. David Hasan and his hard-working crew are to be congratulated for their tremendous effort in establishing and maintaining this successful business. No matter what day or time you stop in, they always greet you and serve you with a smile. We truly hope that they will continue their successful business for years to come. We also want to recognize them for providing a wonderful convenience to our residents, and making a valuable contribution to our local economy. Congratulations to Mr. David Hasan of Frank’s Market and Liqour for his successful business venture in Colton.