600+ Redlands Unified Students at Franklin Elementary Walk Tall Thanks to Shoe Donation from Shoes that Fit

On Friday, March 21, 2025, Shoes that Fit, in partnership with Kellanova and Stater Bros. Charities, gave away over 600 new athletic shoes to students at Franklin Elementary School. Additional pairs were left for students who joined Franklin after the deadline of submitting shoe sizes.

This generous contribution was initiated by Sandra Stuart, a parent at Franklin and former Parent Teacher Association (PTA) president. She learned about the program from a family member.

“I searched for the program and submitted Franklin Elementary praying that this wonderful outreach would benefit our Falcons,” she shared.

Franklin Elementary was notified in November that they had been selected. Counselors Casandra Santos and Erika Perera have been working diligently and closely with Shoes that Fit to bring together this event.

Mayor, Mario Saucedo (on the right) guiding students out with their teacher after receiving their new pair of shoes.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our students, and we couldn’t be more excited, especially since it involves Stater Bros. It’s a personal full circle for me, as I attended Franklin as a child, worked at Stater Bros. for 13 years, and now I’m back working for Franklin,” shared Santos.

“This partnership was important because it highlights our school and gives our students a spotlight, giving us the opportunity to show what we’re doing here at Franklin and have the students be proud of that,” shared Perera.

Volunteers from Shoes that Fit, Stater Bros. Charities, Kellanova, Franklin staff, and parents came together to distribute the shoes.

Redlands Mayor Mario Saucedo was among the attendees and shared that he was also a Franklin Falcon. He helped guide students as they received their new pair of shoes.

This collaboration marks a milestone for Franklin Elementary School, building a stronger community.