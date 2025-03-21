Leno’s Rico Taco Celebrated for 34 Years of Authentic Flavor in Colton

During the March 18 City Council meeting, Councilmember Dr. G recognized Leno and Liz Moreno, owners of Leno’s Rico Taco, with a Business Focus Recognition Award for their longstanding and successful business in the City of Colton.

The formal presentation took place at the restaurant’s location at 549 W. Valley Blvd., where photos were taken to highlight the recognition on social media.

Originally established on Feb. 20, 1991, Leno’s Rico Taco has been a mainstay in the Colton business community for 34 years. Nearly everyone in the city is familiar with the eatery. Known for its high-quality, authentic food and its contributions to Colton’s cultural life, the business is both a vital community partner and a leader in community engagement and sponsorships.

In terms of menu offerings, Leno’s Rico Taco is second to none. In 2012, it was ranked among the top taco spots in the Inland Empire by The Sun newspaper. The review, which highlighted the restaurant’s 12 styles of tacos, nearly convinced Dr. G to try a beef taco—despite being a vegetarian—after reading the article’s mouth-watering description.

The reviewer wrote: “Every taco consists of a double 3-inch corn tortilla, with a generous amount of beef filling, and topped with diced onion, cilantro and chopped jalapeños.” And that was just the first sentence. Leno often explains his approach by saying, “You can’t succeed in a very competitive food industry unless the quality of your product is first rate.”

For those who have visited Leno’s Rico Taco, this philosophy rings true in every order and every bite. Leno has loyal customers who have returned for decades. Dr. G himself is a regular, often stopping in for a great cup of morning coffee. The addition of a drive-thru in 2020 has made ordering and pickup fast and convenient.

According to Leno, giving back to the community is also key to running a successful business. For years, Leno’s Rico Taco has supported school programs, community groups, local firefighters, churches, and neighborhood events. Those who know Leno Moreno know he is deeply involved in community service, and through these efforts, he has achieved significant business milestones in sales, expansion, and civic involvement—contributions that have helped drive Colton’s economic growth.

Leno and Liz Moreno, along with their family and dedicated employees, are to be congratulated for 34 years of success in Colton. Their continued success is highly anticipated—and so is the smell and taste of their beloved menu items.

Through this recognition, the City Council honored the Morenos for their dedication, quality food, customer service, and outstanding reputation, along with their meaningful contribution to the local economy. Thank you to Leno’s Rico Taco for continuing to operate in the City of Colton.