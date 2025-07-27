Less than a week after Birdcage Comics Cafe employees celebrated a breakthrough in union recognition and return-to-work plans, the beloved Hospitality Lane cafe has abruptly closed its doors for good.

The closure was announced in an Instagram post by the cafe’s official account on the evening of Sunday, July 27. It came just seven days after employees had publicly shared that owner Daniel Whitfield formally recognized the Birdcage Workers Union and agreed to a long-term bargaining process.

“Friday, July 25th – our third anniversary – was our last day of operations,” read the announcement. “We are not in a financial position to keep the doors open at this time.”

The news blindsided many in the community, as just a week prior, Birdcage staff had posted that they would be returning to work under new, safer conditions on Monday, July 21. That post, shared by the Birdcage Workers Union, expressed optimism for a new chapter. “We’re so back,” it read. “We invite everyone to come check out the new vibes and ask for patience as we get back into the groove of our new working conditions.”

The closure marks a swift and emotional turning point in a monthlong labor dispute that began on July 10, when employees submitted a formal “Notice of Strike and Statement of Demands,” citing allegations of unsafe working conditions, verbal harassment, discrimination, and exposure to pesticide in food prep areas.

The strike escalated with a public protest on July 18, which drew support from Teamsters Local 63 and the Inland Empire Labor Institute. Demonstrators held signs reading “Safe space includes the workers” and “No Birdcage without the workers,” while former and current staff called for accountability and third-party mediation.

Philippe Manila, a two-year employee, said the staff had been in negotiations for weeks. “We’re facing malpractice of business procedures and abuses as workers,” he said, adding that the strike was never intended to shut down the cafe but to protect those working there.

Amy Gonzalez, who joined the cafe in 2024, said the environment became physically and emotionally unsafe. “I’ve felt scared to come into my scheduled shifts and physically sick,” she said. “We want to return to work and bargain for a fair and safe workplace… we don’t want to lose the space, but can’t work for someone in these conditions.”

Owner Daniel Whitfield, speaking to IECN during the July 18 protest, had initially rejected the union’s demands, stating they “go against the cafe’s morals and my religion.” But on July 20, he reversed course and formally recognized the union.

The abrupt closure now leaves employees and supporters uncertain about the future. As recently as last week, workers expressed hope that the business could thrive under improved conditions. Now, many are grappling with the emotional whiplash of victory followed by finality.

The Birdcage Workers Union has not yet issued a formal statement following the closure.