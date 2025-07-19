Birdcage Comics Cafe Employees Allege Labor Abuse, Unsafe Conditions During San Bernardino Protest

Current and former employees of Birdcage Comics Cafe, backed by community supporters and members of Teamsters Local 63 and the Inland Empire Labor Institute, staged a protest outside the popular Hospitality Lane coffee shop on Friday, July 18. Demonstrators held signs reading “Safe space includes the workers,” “People over profit,” and “No Birdcage without the workers,” as they demanded safer working conditions and protections from alleged retaliation and labor violations.

The protest, held outside the cafe at 165 W. Hospitality Ln. #17, follows an ongoing strike that began July 10, after employees submitted a formal “Notice of Strike and Statement of Demands.” Among their claims: verbal harassment, discrimination, unsafe labor practices, lack of proper kitchen equipment, and exposure to pesticide and roach poison in food preparation areas.

Philippe Manila, an employee at the cafe for two years, said the staff has been in negotiations since the strike began. “We’re facing malpractice of business procedures and abuses as workers,” Manila said, adding that they are now working with mediators to resolve the matter. He also criticized the cafe owner’s recent Instagram post, claiming “the union doesn’t match the cafe’s morals.”

Amy Gonzalez, who joined the staff in October 2024, described the emotional toll the alleged environment has taken on workers. “I’ve felt scared to come into my scheduled shifts and physically sick,” she said. “I’ve felt like I couldn’t speak up.” She alleged that management has retaliated against employees for speaking out, including terminating former staff. “We want to return to work and bargain for a fair and safe workplace… we don’t want to lose the space, but can’t work for someone in these conditions.”

A protestor located on Hospitality Lane garnering support from a passerby vehicle as they honk their horn in solidarity.

Birdcage Comics Cafe Employee Philippe Manila protesting outside of the employee entrance of the shop on July 18th, 2025.



Kirby Silva, another employee, said she was initially drawn to the cafe as a queer patron because of its safe space messaging. “But when I began working here, I realized that’s not how it was behind the scenes,” Silva said. “I’ve been put in uncomfortable and unsafe positions.” She also alleged that pest control substances—both spray and powder—were used in food prep areas without staff being informed. “I’ve seen the powder in the kitchen, by the milk fridge, and on prep tables,” she said.

Inside the cafe during the protest, IECN spoke directly with cafe owner Daniel Whitfield, who acknowledged the strike and said, “We cannot accept the demands of the Inland Empire Labor Institute because the demands are against the cafe’s morals and my religion.” He added that his goal remains to get employees back to work “as soon as possible.”

As the protest unfolded, passing cars honked in support and at least one pedestrian paused to voice encouragement, saying “I support you all.” Meanwhile, a few patrons entered the cafe, with at least one reportedly telling Whitfield that the protesting workers should be fired and replaced.

In an earlier statement posted to Instagram on July 16, the cafe’s leadership acknowledged the need for change but attributed recent disruption to staffing decisions and said they would be scaling back hours, canceling events, and evaluating the future of the business to meet staff demands.

The strike continues as employees maintain they will not return until their demands are addressed with the involvement of a third-party mediator and documented policy reforms. Protesters say their goal is not to close the cafe but to ensure it can thrive in a way that honors both its workers and its mission as a community-centered space.