Bloomington Little League Kicks Off Its Baseball Season With An Opening Day Ceremony

Bloomington Little League is supported by baseball fanatic and former (SBVC and CSUSB) college baseball player Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.

Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. helped kick off the beginning of the baseball season by participating in the Opening Day Ceremonies for the Bloomington Little League at Kessler Park.

All Little League teams were present, and they were able to join in on the games and giveaways. The highlight of the opening was seeing two 1981 World Series Dodger Champions.

Kenny Landreaux caught the final out of the 1981 World Series, and Jerry Reuss helped the Dodgers win. The Department of San Bernardino County Library, First 5 San Bernardino, and the Bloomington Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) supported the event.

“It was an honor to have the opportunity to join Bloomington Little Leagues Opening Day Ceremony. The event was well attended, with a lot of community support and Dodgers baseball legends Kenny Landreaux and Jerry Reuss. The Bloomington Little League members had a blast seeing, taking pictures, and getting autographed baseballs and cards from Kenny Landreaux and Jerry Reuss. As a former coach of 12 years, I love baseball because it teaches life lessons, such as teamwork, working hard, working together, and never quitting.”