CSUSB’s 12th Annual Cesar Chavez Memorial Breakfast: Addressing Food Scarcity and Devastating Impact of Agricultural Automation on Farm Workers

The 2023 breakfast marked the first time since 2019 that the celebratory event took place.

The 12th Annual Cesar E. Chavez Memorial Breakfast was held at the California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) Santos Manuel Student Union on Saturday, April 1st. The event, a collaboration between the Chicano Latino Caucus of San Bernardino County and CSUSB’s Latino Education and Advocacy Days, brought together community leaders, advocates, and academics to celebrate the legacy of Cesar Chavez and discuss the pressing issues facing farmworkers today.

Cesar Chavez, a civil rights and labor movement icon, is best remembered for his contributions to agriculture labor laws and social justice reform. Chavez co-founded the National Farm Workers Association (NFWA), later to become the United Farm Workers (UFW), and played a pivotal role in improving working conditions and wages for farmworkers.

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes recognizing Cesar E. Chavez’s contributions to reforming labor laws and civil rights for latinos in the United States.

The event was emceed by Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes and featured several distinguished speakers, including Flor Martinez, Founder of Celebration Nation and Entrepreneur, and Ana Gonzalez from the Chicano Latino Caucus of San Bernardino County.

Flor Martinez opened her speech by encouraging everyone to stretch and shared a poignant quote from Cesar Chavez, stating, “It’s ironic that those who till the soil, cultivate and harvest the fruits, vegetables, and other foods that fill your tables with abundance have nothing left for themselves.” Martinez went on to address the irony of farmworkers experiencing the highest level of food scarcity in the nation, despite being responsible for providing food for others.

Martinez also touched upon the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and agricultural automation, which threatens the livelihoods of many Latino and Indigenous farmworkers. “Who is familiar with AI?” she asked. “It’s important to [pursue] comprehensive immigration reform. If [farmworkers] don’t have a social security card, they need that to take on another career.”

Speaker Flor Martinez began her segment by having the 400+ audience members participate in a stretching exercise to promote relaxation and clear thinking – and you can see San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran participating.

She urged attendees to take action, offering three steps to support farmworkers and their communities: 1) advocating for immigration reform, 2) contributing financial resources, and 3) sharing stories on social media to inspire others.

Ana Gonzalez echoed the importance of community advocacy and action. “It’s so important to have the brave voices like you in our community and thank you for those action items of what we can do today,” she said. Gonzalez also addressed the need to end systemic injustices and racism, stating, “Racism is a public health crisis. [We must] make intentional change [in] our educational system, our water boards; that is violence to our communities.”

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes emphasized the importance of honoring Cesar Chavez’s legacy while continuing to advocate for farmworkers. “As we remember the tremendous contributions of Cesar Chavez to agriculture labor laws and social justice reform, we must also recognize the ongoing struggle for fair working conditions, wages, and opportunities for farmworkers in California,” she said.

Platinum sponsors of the event included CSUSB LEAD Dr. Enrique Murillo, Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes, Assemblymember James C. Ramos, Catalyst Cannabis Co., and TODEC Legal Service. Over 25 local and regional dignitaries were in attendance, such as San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, San Bernardino Councilmember Kimberly Calvin, and San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., among many others.

The Cesar Chavez Memorial Breakfast served as a platform for community members, advocates, and leaders to come together in solidarity, reflecting on the progress made and the work that lies ahead in the fight for farmworker rights and social justice.