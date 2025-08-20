Border Agents Open Fire on San Bernardino Family’s Truck, Leaders Demand Transparency

A federal operation in San Bernardino turned chaotic Saturday (and potentially unlawful) when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents opened fire on a family’s vehicle, sparking outrage from state and local leaders and renewed debate over the limits of local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

According to San Bernardino Police Department spokesperson Chris Gray, officers were dispatched at 8:51 a.m. on Aug. 16 to Acacia Avenue and Baseline Street following reports of shots fired. Gray said responding officers encountered federal agents who reported being involved in an officer-involved shooting and that the suspect had fled in a vehicle.

The man later called SBPD dispatch, stating masked men had broken his car window, fired shots, and failed to identify themselves. Officers located the vehicle in the 1000 block of Mt. View Drive but left after determining the matter involved federal authorities.

“Under the California Values Act, California law enforcement agencies are prohibited from assisting federal officials with immigration enforcement, so our officers left the scene as the investigation was being conducted by federal authorities,” Gray said.

Gray added that SBPD was later called back around 1:12 p.m. when federal officials requested assistance with crowd control during an attempted arrest. Federal officials alleged the man had assaulted a federal officer, a violation of U.S. Code § 111.

“San Bernardino Police officers provided support with crowd control,” Gray said. “This was not an immigration-related arrest, which would be prohibited under California law.”

The incident has since drawn condemnation from local officials.

“Our community has been shaken by a disturbing incident in which customs and border protection agents fired upon a family’s vehicle without clear warning or identification,” San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran said. “While federal officials claim the agents acted in self defense citing an alleged attempt by the driver to harm officers – that explanation remains unverified and deeply troubling. … We call for a full and partial investigation, the release of all available footage and accountability if procedures were violated.”

State Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) said she has been in communication with San Bernardino city leaders and immigrant rights organizations.

“I am outraged by the violent attack that took place on San Bernardino community members this weekend, and demand that CPB and Department of Homeland Security provide evidence supporting claims of assault on a federal agent,” Reyes said. “Some public statements made by federal officials regarding this incident have been refuted by on-scene video and community testimony. Honesty and transparency will be critical.”

Federal officials have not released body camera footage or clarified whether a warrant was issued. Homeland Security said its agents fired in self-defense after being struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

San Bernardino Police Department officials said further questions should be directed to Homeland Security.