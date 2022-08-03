Brightwater Senior Living Facility is known for its attentive staff and its online reviews are the proof￼

Brightwater Senior Living of Highland respectably has over a 4.3-star rating across all online review sites, including Google reviews.

The Best of Inland Empire 2019 facility is known for its attentive and caring staff, resort-style building, scenic views, and landscaping.

“Brightwater has been here for eight years, and right now, we have slightly over 90 occupants with room for 100. We offer independent living, assisted living, and memory care, which come with chef-prepared meals, wellness programming, events and activities,” said Brightwater Director of Marketing Kelli Kowalski.

All meals at the resort-style senior living facility are chef-prepared three times per day.

One common misconception about senior living is that once a person becomes a resident, they are stuck there, but that is not true.

“We encourage family members to come and visit their loved ones. Many of our residents get picked up by the family to go to lunch; one of our residents just returned from a month-long vacation. So there is that flexibility here,” continued Kowalski.

On-site residents have access to a salon, chapel, seated exercise classes, history hunts, arts and crafts, sing-a-long programming, science experiments and more.

“We even have our outings and take our seniors to the movies and museums around the county. In addition, our on-site chef provides seniors with three home-cooked meals a day, and they can eat in our restaurant or their apartment,” Kowalski said.

Also, every resident can access 24/7 water, coffee, fruit, ice cream, and homemade chocolate chip cookies.

“We truly have a warm, caring team, and the COVID-19 Pandemic made us that much stronger. I encourage anyone interested in Brightwater Senior Living of Highland to schedule a tour today,” concluded Kowalski.

One final additive that makes Brightwater different from other senior living residences is that each apartment comes with a kitchenette, microwave, and a full-sized refrigerator.

For more information, visit brightwaterseniorliving.com or call 909-742-7352.