A new leader, a new era at San Bernardino High School

By Hazael Calleros

Anna Sosa was appointed the 24th Principal of San Bernardino High School by the San Bernardino City Unified School District on May 17th, 2022. Although her first day as Cardinal 1 began on June 6th, Sosa has been impressed by SBHS’s genuine warmth, passion, and pride for Cardinal City, as well as the dedicated faculty and staff that make SBHS “The Very Best.”

“The fact that we have many veteran teachers speaks volumes, something is anchoring them here on this campus,” said Sosa. Sosa felt called to be a part of this welcoming environment and was attracted by the “strength and uniqueness of the high school’s programs, such as the pathways and organizations that have been a part of the campus for many years, well as the leadership, drive and the tenacity that the Cardinal students have to uphold the long and successful history of Cardinal City,” Sosa said.

Sosa’s vision for SBHS is to continue the legacy of excellence and said the following. “My vision is that all students have access to high quality education and can achieve their goals. With our school being the flagship school, we will be on the map in a positive way. There are many traditions in this school that we need to showcase and bring to life in our community.” Sosa was inspired to become an educator as a result of her challenging childhood. She had great teachers who encouraged, motivated and nurtured her to see her abilities which lead her to want to be that support for students who “Fall through the cracks of the educational system as well as be a servant leader to the student and parents,” said Sosa.

Sosa is not a stranger to SBHS. Sosa was hired in January 2005 as an English teacher, where she quickly became a campus leader as an English Learner Facilitator and helped with monitoring increasing reclassification for students. Sosa also took on the responsibility of being the club adviser for Alive Club, Latin Dance Club, and adviser for Almas Club. Sosa departed SBHS in December of 2012 to work as a program specialist for the SBCUSD Secondary Multilingual Programs Department where she supported school sites and assisted in developing professional development and district initiatives. In 2017, Anna was promoted as Vice Principal of Cajon High School where she worked for five years and is proud of “supporting teachers and departments while establishing a schoolwide mentality of continuous improvement,” Sosa said.

Beyond the title, Sosa was born in Upland, California and was raised in Ontario where she attended Chaffey High School and was a part of the California Scholarship Federation, Drama, French Club and MEChA. She later attended Cal State San Bernardino and obtained her Bachelor’s in English as well as National University where she obtained her teaching credential and Masters in Education in Cross Cultural studies, and graduated as Magna Cum Laude. Sosa’s hobbies include being among family and friends and taking day trips, as well as camping, traveling, trying new restaurants, and attending concerts.

“My heart smiles when I come back home to the Cardinal nest,” said Sosa. As she is ready to develop students who have more challenging backgrounds and is also eager to serve, love, and give strength to the students. Sosa’s message to the alumni and the community is, “We welcome you and we want to hear what makes SBHS special to you and where you think we have opportunities to become a better and stronger high school. As we partner on the next chapter of San Bernardino High School to continue to make SBHS the very best, I know we will accomplish great things because we will do it together.”