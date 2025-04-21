Cajon High’s Richard Imbriani Named State Athletic Director of the Year, Plans for Retirement in 2026

Stepping into the Cajon High School athletic office of Richard Imbriani is like walking into a living scrapbook of competitive achievement. The walls are lined with newspaper articles chronicling championship wins, standout athletes and memorable seasons. Trophies of all sizes are displayed on the wall, a testament to the countless hours of hard work put in by the student-athletes he has coached and mentored. It’s more than just an office—it’s a tribute to a career spent shaping young lives through sports.

“I’ve always believed that sports are about more than just competition,” said Imbriani, who graduated from Cajon High in the 1980s, where he lettered in multiple sports. “They teach discipline, teamwork and perseverance. Seeing students grow—not just as athletes but as people—has been the most rewarding part of this journey.”

For more than three decades, Imbriani has been a fixture in Cajon High School athletics, leading with passion, dedication and an unwavering commitment to student success. Now, his contributions have been recognized on a grand scale, as the California State Athletic Directors Association has named him Athletic Director of the Year, an honor that speaks to his tireless advocacy for student-athletes and the programs that shape them.

For Imbriani, the recognition comes at a bittersweet moment—he has announced he will be retiring next year, closing out a 38-year career that has left an indelible mark on countless young athletes, coaches and the Cajon community.

As athletic director, Imbriani has been a guiding force in developing programs that emphasize both excellence and equity in high school sports. Under his leadership, Cajon expanded opportunities for student-athletes, improved facilities and strengthened partnerships with local and regional sports organizations.

Colleagues and former athletes speak highly of his ability to inspire and mentor, whether through game-day preparation, advocacy for funding or simply a conversation in the hallway that turned into a life lesson.

Coach Imbriani didn’t just teach his players football, he taught them about life.

“He definitely was a father figure to the team,” said current Cajon head football coach Nick Rogers, who played for Imbriani while a Cowboy in the mid 1990s. “He instilled a lot of lifelong lessons in his players. He has always been tough, but fair.”

The lifelong San Bernardino native still lives by his father’s rule to be a good citizen and instills this principle in the student-athletes he mentors. He teaches them that being a great athlete isn’t just about skill and competition but also about character, integrity and respect for others. Whether on the field, in the classroom or in the community, he encourages them to lead with kindness and responsibility. Through his guidance, they learn that true success comes not just from victories but from how they uplift their teammates, respect their opponents and contribute to the world around them.

Superintendent Mauricio Arellano, who has known Imbriani since their teenage years growing up in the city, said his devotion to students makes him a worthy honoree.

“I’m immensely proud to congratulate my friend, Rich Imbriani, on being named Athletic Director of the Year. Growing up together in San Bernardino, I’ve witnessed Rich’s unwavering dedication to athletics and our community. His passion and commitment have truly made a lasting impact on the lives of countless students.”

Imbriani has been fortunate to see some of his athletes reach the highest levels, including Heisman Trophy winner and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and basketball star Layshia Clarendon, who played 11 seasons in the WNBA. Their success is a testament to their talent, perseverance and character—qualities Imbriani has always preached.

Most days his office is a hub of activity. Throughout the day, student-athletes filter in and out, some needing a signature for eligibility paperwork, others just stopping by for a quick snack or a word of advice. He greets each one with the same enthusiasm, seamlessly balancing conversations about game schedules with reminders about academics.

For many students, his office is a safe space, a place where they know they’ll always find encouragement and support, even when it comes with a dose of tough love.

Imbriani’s recognition as California’s Athletic Director of the Year marks a continued legacy of excellence within SBCUSD, as he becomes the third athletic director in the District to receive this prestigious honor in the past several years. His achievement follows in the footsteps of Pacific High School’s Carmel Brand, now retired, and San Gorgonio High’s Matt Maeda, who have been celebrated with the same honor for their dedication to student-athletes and sports program development.

While Imbriani’s official retirement won’t take effect until 2026, he says his focus remains on ensuring a smooth transition and setting up his successor for success. He hopes to leave behind a strong foundation so that the programs he helped build will continue to thrive long after he steps away from the sidelines.

As for what’s next? Imbriani plans to spend more time with his wife, Saundra, who teaches PE at Paakuma’ K-8 School, travel and—of course—catch a few more Cajon games as a fan.

“I may be retiring, but I’ll never stop being part of this community,” he said with a smile. “I’ll always be in the stands, cheering on the next generation.”

For now, the celebrations are well deserved. Imbriani’s career has been defined by a relentless dedication to student success, and his Athletic Director of the Year award is just the latest recognition of a legacy that will long be remembered.