Fontana Unified Celebrates Construction Milestone of New Secondary Academy with Topping Off Ceremony

Surrounded by steel-framed structures on a dirt lot, Fontana Unified School District (FUSD) staff, community members, and dignitaries took turns signing their names or well wishes onto the final steel beam of the District’s new secondary academy before it was hoisted into place during a traditional “topping off” ceremony on April 11.

Located in the growing north end of Fontana at Citrus Avenue and Casa Grande Avenue, the academy will serve seventh- through 12th-grade students once it opens in August 2026. The 150,000 square-foot school will accommodate up to 1,200 students and is designed as a student-centered campus, emphasizing collaboration, creativity, and hands-on learning.

Standing in front of a District banner reading “New Foundations, Endless Possibilities,” Fontana Unified Board of Education President Adam Perez, Superintendent Miki R. Inbody, and representatives from project partners Balfour Beatty Construction and Ruhnau Clarke Architects delivered remarks celebrating the progress of the project and its promise for the community.

“Today marks another step toward fulfilling our promise to provide innovative, future-ready learning spaces for our students and families. This new secondary academy reflects years of collaborative planning, dedication, and trust from our community – we are so proud to see it coming together,” Perez said. “This school will provide opportunity and inspiration for generations to come.”

Among the esteemed dignitaries who attended the ceremony were San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez, City of Fontana Councilmembers Jesse Sandoval, Treasurer Janet Koehler-Brooks, FUSD Board of Education President Perez, Vice President Danielle Holley, and Board Members Mary Sandoval and Marcelino “Mars” Serna, and representatives from the offices of Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes and San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre.

Fontana Unified’s future secondary academy is designed as a three-in-one facility, serving as a school, community engagement hub, and gallery space. Design features include STEM labs and maker spaces, robotics and fabrication labs, media production studios, outdoor learning areas, a graphic design studio, a research hub and study lounge, and a gymnasium.

Though the school has not yet been officially named, Fontana Unified’s secondary academy will help prevent overcrowding and ensure all students have access to small class sizes and high-quality academic instruction. The project is primarily funded by Measure C, a $275 million school facility bond approved by voters in 2006, and reflects the District’s ongoing commitment to serving the needs of its community, particularly the rapid growth in the north end of Fontana.

“This campus will represent the vision, persistence, and heart of Fontana. We’re not just building a school – we’re building a space where students will discover their passions, where teachers will inspire, and where families will connect,” Inbody said. “I want to thank our voters for their continued support and our partners for helping bring this project to life. The future of Fontana is bright, and this school is a shining example of what we can accomplish together.”