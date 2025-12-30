10 New California Laws Taking Effect Jan. 1, 2026, From Plastic Bags to IVF Coverage, and Minimum Wage

California’s annual January law changeover is almost here. After the Legislature sends bills to the governor and they are signed, most “regular session” statutes take effect on Jan. 1 of the following year unless a law sets a different date or is passed as an urgency measure, according to the California Secretary of State.

In 2025, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 794 bills into law, according to a CalMatters tally of measures that reached his desk — though not all of those changes take effect on Jan. 1, and some have later start dates written into the bill text.

Here are 10 of the most significant, debated or widely felt changes scheduled to begin Jan. 1, 2026:

1) Plastic checkout bags: the rules tighten again (SB 1053, 2024).

California is moving to a stricter phase of its bag law. Under SB 1053, stores that charge for checkout bags will be limited to recycled paper carryout bags that meet state requirements. This builds on California’s earlier single-use bag restrictions — notably SB 270 (2014) — and is aimed at reducing litter and waste while standardizing what qualifies as an allowable “checkout bag.”

2) IVF and infertility coverage: delayed, then expanding (SB 729, delayed by AB 116).

One of the most closely watched health-policy changes is SB 729, which requires large-group health plans in California to cover infertility diagnosis and treatment, including in vitro fertilization. The requirement was pushed back to Jan. 1, 2026 after lawmakers and the governor approved a delay through AB 116 (a budget-related measure), with supporters arguing the change would expand access to care that is often financially out of reach.

3) State minimum wage rises again (annual adjustment under California minimum-wage law).

California’s minimum wage will increase to $16.90 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2026, under the state’s minimum-wage framework that includes an annual adjustment. State labor officials say the update is designed to keep pace with economic conditions while providing a statewide wage floor for employers.

4) CARE Act eligibility expands to a new diagnosis category (SB 27).

California’s courts will broaden eligibility for the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act beginning Jan. 1. Under SB 27, eligibility will include individuals who have bipolar I disorder with psychotic features, expanding beyond the program’s earlier diagnostic categories. Supporters describe the change as a way to reach more people living with severe mental illness who may cycle through crises without stable treatment.

5) Red-light camera tickets shift to civil penalties (SB 720).

Under SB 720, local governments can use an alternative automated red-light camera program where violations are treated as civil penalties. State summaries describe the approach as allowing tickets to be tied to the vehicle captured by the system rather than treating the incident like a traditional criminal-style infraction, and it is intended to reshape how automated enforcement is administered.

6) DUI ignition interlock program extended through 2033 (AB 366).

California is extending its statewide ignition interlock device framework for certain DUI offenders. AB 366 keeps the program in place until Jan. 1, 2033, continuing the approach that allows eligible drivers to seek restricted driving privileges if an ignition interlock device is installed. State transportation officials describe the extension as part of an effort to reduce repeat impaired driving.

7) “Slow down, move over” expands to more stopped vehicles (AB 390).

The existing “move over” rule is getting broader. AB 390 expands the requirement to slow down and move over when approaching a stationary vehicle to include any stationary vehicles displaying flashing hazard lights or other warning devices, including certain maintenance vehicles. The goal, state safety agencies say, is to reduce roadside crashes that endanger workers, stranded drivers and emergency responders.

8) License plate “blockers”: new penalty targets California manufacturers (AB 1085).

California is cracking down on devices designed to defeat plate readers and toll cameras. AB 1085 makes it an infraction — with a $1,000 fine — to manufacture in California a product intended to obscure or interfere with the visual or electronic reading of a license plate. State officials describe the law as a response to toll evasion and other crimes linked to plate-obscuring products.

9) E-bike rear visibility requirement expands beyond nighttime (AB 544).

Under AB 544, electric bicycles must have a rear red reflector or a red light with a built-in reflector during all hours of operation, not only after dark. The measure also allows completion of a CHP-developed online safety course to satisfy certain training requirements tied to youth helmet violations. The change is aimed at improving visibility and safety as e-bike use grows.

10) E-bike and battery safety standards tighten for sales statewide (SB 1271).

Beginning Jan. 1, California will require many e-bikes, powered mobility devices, batteries and charging systems to meet specified safety standards verified by accredited laboratory testing, and products must be labeled to show compliance. State safety officials say the intent is to reduce hazards such as battery fires and electrical malfunctions by keeping noncompliant products out of the marketplace.

Sources for this article (government): California Secretary of State (chaptered statutes and effective-date rules); CalRecycle (bag requirements); California Department of Industrial Relations/Labor Commissioner (minimum wage); California Department of Motor Vehicles (new laws effective Jan. 1, 2026); California Highway Patrol (public safety laws effective in 2026); California Courts Newsroom (2026 laws impacting courts and CARE Act updates); California State Senate (SB 729 implementation update).