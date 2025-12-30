Kim Knaus Elected San Bernardino Mayor Pro Tem, Replacing Juan Figueroa, Who Calls for Clearer Selection Policy

The San Bernardino City Council unanimously elevated 5th Ward Councilwoman Kim Knaus to mayor pro tem on Dec. 17, selecting a north-end representative to step into the leadership role after Councilman Juan Figueroa’s one-year term.

Knaus replaces Figueroa, the 3rd Ward councilman who was not re-elected by the council to continue as mayor pro tem after completing his term. Knaus accepted the role with a brief statement.

“I accept. Thank you,” Knaus said.

Before the vote, Figueroa thanked his colleagues for what he described as a year of support and collaboration, saying the position carries responsibilities beyond substituting for the mayor.

“Well, first of all, I want to say thank you to my colleagues for your help. For your trust and support of me being the mayor pro tem over this last year,” Figueroa said. “It certainly was an honor.”

He said the role can serve as a bridge among council members, especially during disagreements, and can help build what he described as a support system.

“The role of mayor pro tem isn’t only just necessarily filling in for those brief moments that the mayor might step out or might be away,” he said. “It is also an opportunity — a big responsibility — to meet with colleagues at times, talk things out, provide guidance, maybe some advice, and help process thoughts and feelings. It’s about getting to know each other and building some type of support system.”

Figueroa said the year gave him a chance to connect individually with colleagues and understand their priorities.

“Having been unanimously nominated as mayor pro tem over this last year, I’ve had an opportunity to meet and speak with every single one of you individually and learn a little bit more about each of you — what your goals are, what your visions are,” he said. “We’ll agree and disagree on things, but I wanted to say thank you to all of you.”

Mayor Helen Tran praised Figueroa’s tenure, calling his approach objective and steady.

“You have been such a fabulous Mayor Pro Tem during the time you have served,” Tran said. “You have been very objective, very fair, and neutral. I thank you. You have done a great job.”

Councilwoman Dr. Treasure Ortiz said she valued what she described as Figueroa’s accessibility and restraint, while emphasizing the role’s function alongside the mayor.

“What I most appreciated about you was the open door and neutrality of it,” Ortiz said. “What’s important for anybody stepping into this role is understanding the complimentary role of the mayor pro tem towards the mayor. It’s that fluidity and moving professionally without any of that political banter and in the last year, your demonstration on the dias has been wonderful.”

Councilman Fred Shorett also praised Figueroa’s work and said he was confident in Knaus moving forward.

“I want to remind everyone how fast a year goes by,” Shorett said. “I was pleased to have nominated you and you did a good job and took the job seriously. But, I have all the confidence in Ms. Knaus.”

After the council’s selection, Figueroa urged officials to consider a clearer, more consistent process for choosing a mayor pro tem in future years, noting what he described as a lack of policy.

“Given that there is a lack of policy as far as how we choose a mayor pro tem, I think it’s generally a good idea,” Figueroa said.

He suggested the council could consider a framework tied to election cycles and newly seated council “cohorts,” while emphasizing he was offering an option, not a requirement.

“So perhaps — and I’m not saying we have to do this — during election cycles, just to ensure everybody has a fair opportunity, we consider choosing individuals as they come in as an elected cohort,” he said. “I’m not saying it has to be that way. I’m just saying that’s a consideration.”

Figueroa also offered support for Knaus as she took on the post.

“I think that Councilmember Knaus, you certainly have the skills and leadership,” he said. “You’ve demonstrated that in the community. Just in my conversations with you as well. You listen and you take things into consideration. You’re very thoughtful.”

Knaus represents San Bernardino’s 5th Ward, which covers the city’s north end.