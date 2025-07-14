California’s Only Free Parent & Youth Helpline Faces Shutdown After $3M Budget Cut

Despite compelling research showing that 85% of callers to California’s Parent & Youth Helpline report improved emotional well-being after just one call, the $3 million needed to sustain the state’s only trauma-informed, no-cost support line was slashed from California’s 2025 budget — putting the essential resource on the brink of closure.

“If funding isn’t restored, 18 million parents and youth across California will lose access to a lifeline that has proven to reduce stress and save lives,” said Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, President and CEO of Parents Anonymous Inc., which operates the helpline. “We have trained, master’s-level staff available 24/7 by phone, text, or chat, supporting people through everything from workplace harassment to suicidal thoughts.”

The helpline, launched in May 2020 during the COVID-19 crisis, is now at risk of being dismantled just as demand for emotional support continues to rise. The decision to defund the service, Pion-Berlin said, contradicts the state’s broader mental health promises.

“Our entire mental health system is overstretched and understaffed,” she said. “People wait months for care, but they can call us any time — we don’t hang up, and we don’t pass them around. This is proven, immediate help that works.”

Calls to the helpline surged 366% in a single night during recent Los Angeles-area wildfires, a reflection of how critical the service has become in moments of crisis. Yet, this year’s budget left Parents Anonymous with zero funding after a $2.35 million allocation last year.

“We asked for $3 million and even requested a multi-year commitment. Instead, we were told to go to the legislature,” Pion-Berlin said. “The Behavioral Health Services Fund that supports us doesn’t affect the state’s General Fund or the deficit. This cut won’t help balance the budget — but it could devastate families.”

The service is multilingual, offers free guided meditations, and is optimized for accessibility across devices. Counselors respond in 240 languages and address a wide spectrum of issues, including bullying, drug use, ICE-related fear, child abuse, etc.

According to newly published research led by Arizona State University, 85% of callers to the helpline reported improved mood by the end of their session. The analysis also showed that callers spoke less rapidly — a measurable indicator of decreased distress.

“Young people as young as six have reached out — afraid, alone, and unable to speak to their parents,” said Pion-Berlin. “We offer them a trusted adult when they have no one else.”

With no renewed allocation, Parents Anonymous will have to begin scaling back its services — including canceling five free weekly online and face-to-face support groups and laying off trained staff.

“I’m calling on foundations, philanthropists, and everyone who cares about families to support us,” Pion-Berlin added. “We’ve cobbled funding together for five years. But things that matter shouldn’t disappear just because people assume someone else will take care of it.”

The only remaining option to save the helpline is through the state’s trailer bill process, which allows limited revisions after the budget is signed. Advocates are urging immediate public outreach before the July 18 deadline.

“We don’t need another app,” Pion-Berlin said, referencing California’s recent $498 million contracts for underutilized youth mental health platforms. “We need human connection. You can’t replace that with a screen and ocean wave sounds.”

To learn more or donate, tap here.