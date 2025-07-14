Yaisa Meza and Aubree Gonzales Crowned at 2025 Miss and Teen Miss Colton Pageant

Fifteen young women took the stage at Whitmer Auditorium on June 29, competing for the titles of Teen Miss and Miss Colton 2025 during the city’s fifth annual pageant hosted by the Rotary Club of Colton.

After a spirited evening of competition, Yaisa Meza was crowned Miss Colton 2025. A Grand Terrace High School graduate and current freshman at Cal State San Bernardino, Meza also serves her community as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Gonzales Community Center.

Aubree Gonzales, a Colton High School student and ASB president, earned the title of Teen Miss Colton 2025. Gonzales also holds leadership roles as president of the National Honor Society and is a varsity cheerleader.

“We’re incredibly proud of each of these young ladies,” said Erlinda Armendariz, Rotary Club President and Miss Colton Pageant Director. “Their grace, intelligence, and commitment to Colton’s future made this year’s pageant unforgettable.”

The event brought together a packed audience of family members, local officials, business leaders and visiting royalty. Contestants entered the pageant at no cost, thanks to community sponsors including Assemblymember James Ramos and his wife Terri, CR&R Environmental Services, Sayaka Japanese Restaurant, The Royal Gents Organization, Inland Valley Insurance, and several members of the Colton City Council.

“We’ve always believed in removing barriers to access,” said Armendariz. “With the support of our sponsors, every contestant had an equal opportunity to represent our city with pride.”

Also crowned were Miss Colton Princesses Eriyah Delfin and Charlize Flores, and Teen Miss Colton Princesses Kaitlyn Torres and Melissa Walker.

Special awards included:

People’s Choice Award : Eriyah Delfin (Miss Division), Kayla Bustamante (Teen Division)



: Eriyah Delfin (Miss Division), Kayla Bustamante (Teen Division) Miss Congeniality : Susan Galvan (Miss), Aubree Gonzales (Teen)



: Susan Galvan (Miss), Aubree Gonzales (Teen) Photogenic Award: Susan Galvan (Miss), Kailani Muth (Teen), selected by photographer David Card

Before passing their crowns, outgoing royalty Miss Colton 2024 Reyna Perez and Teen Miss Colton 2024 Mia Perez delivered farewell messages. They were joined on stage by Princesses Aurora Calderon, Jennifer Puga, Yaiza Meza and Sienna Fernandez, each receiving certificates of recognition from elected officials and dignitaries including Assemblymembers James Ramos and Leticia Castillo, Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., and Prince Ogidikpe on behalf of Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes.

The evening concluded with the crowning of Reyna Chavez, Miss Colton 2024, as the 2025 Miss Colton Ambassador—an honorary title that recognizes her continued dedication to community service and leadership.