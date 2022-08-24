Casa Ramona receives $4.9 million grant for environmental cleanup after devastating 2020 fire

On August 12th, the Department of Toxic Substance Control’s (DTSC) Office of Brownfields awarded San Bernardino’s Casa Ramona $4.9 million for environmental cleanup activities resulting from a devastating fire in July 2020.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District Mediterranean-style school, which was architected by Pentagon Designer David Whitmer, opened its doors on November 1st, 1926, as Ramona School, which schooled grades one through six.

“In 1971, the district abandoned the building because it did not meet earthquake standards, and a Deed of Trust was executed between the San Bernardino City Unified School District and La Confederacion of Mexican-American Organizations, Inc. for the purchase of the Ramona School,” said former Casa Ramona Student and Executive Director Esther Estrada.

Once the historic building was under the ownership of La Confederacion of Mexican-American Organizations, Inc. in 1971, it underwent a name change, becoming Casa Ramona – which provided social services to the predominantly Hispanic populated community.

Estrada, now 81, attended the elementary school in the 1940s before she began a 40-year stint serving as Casa Ramona’s executive director in 1981, bringing the once exhausted and in-debt center into a surplus of fiscal funds.

“On July 29th, 2020, the boarded up and fenced Casa Ramona caught fire due to transients occupying the space – which destroyed the building. The remnants of the fire debris contained asbestos and lead, which is why the work of the DTSC experts is so important. Our community is truly benefitting from their remediation efforts,” concluded Estrada.

While the building that offered senior meals, job training, affordable child care, and medical and behavioral health services is currently no longer, many in the community still remember the impact Casa Ramona had on the San Bernardino community and beyond.

“Casa Ramona has been a pillar in our community for decades, organizing health fairs, providing services for children and seniors, and promoting cultural events. We look forward to Casa Ramona reopening its doors to our community as it has since the early 1970s,” said Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes.

As of August 22nd, a remediation date has not been set.

For more information, visit casaramonainc.org.