City of Rialto introduces new Fire Division Chief Christopher Jensen, first time the position is filled since 2009

Earlier this month, City of Rialto’s Acting Fire Chief Brian Park introduced the department’s new qualified Fire Division Chief, Christopher Jensen.

Chris has been in the fire service for over 35 years. He’s worked in local and state government, recently serving as the fire marshall for the City of Redlands. He has worked in various capacities, such as a firefighter, fire prevention specialist, deputy fire marshall, assistant fire marshal, and division and fire chief,” said Park.

What is unique about Jensen is that he is an Inland Empire native residing in Menifee, elevating his awareness of the communities across Southern California, including Rialto.

“As you know, we have not had a dedicated fire marshal since 2009, so we are excited for Chris to bring value to our building and planning process immediately and greatly enhance our emergency management and community risk programming,” concluded Park.

After Park’s introduction, a rep for San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. presented a certificate of recognition to the emergency management graduate, Jensen, for his commitment to the safety of the community.

“To the great community of Rialto, thank you so much for the opportunity. I look forward to serving you in this capacity and ensuring life and fire safety throughout the community are stronger than ever. As our department works with residents, businesses, and other agencies, I’m confident we will meet our goals of saving lives and property across the city. We are going to be great community partners,” shared Jensen.

Before moving on to the next item, Mayor Deborah Robertson kindly stated, “Welcome to the city.”

