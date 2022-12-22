Christmas cheer rocks Rialto’s Holiday Festival and Parade

Hundreds of residents across the City of Rialto stepped onto Rialto and Willow Avenue for the Annual Holiday Festival and Parade.

On that day, many proud residents lined up along the streets with lawn chairs, cheering on the floats, color guard, and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

City council was present; specifically, Councilman Andy Carrizales had a decked-out, light and Christmas color-filled float, built on a trailer and pulled by an SUV.

Colton City Council posing for a photo right before the countdown for the tree lighting ceremony.

“How is everyone doing tonight? It’s an honor and a privilege to be here with you tonight. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Thank you for being here with your families tonight. I’m here with my beautiful family tonight and the future of our community, the ASB students from Carter High School,” said Carrizales.

Carrizales also shared with the crowd that there was free champurrado and conchas.

As the parade ended and right before the tree was lit, Councilmember Rafael Trujillo shared a few words.

“Everyone, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. This is the largest event we’ve had over the years; it’s actually doubled in size; we have three stages,” said Trujillo.

Mayor Deborah Robertson served as the event’s moderator and helped lead the countdown to the tree lighting.

For more information on Rialto’s forthcoming events, visit yourrialto.com.