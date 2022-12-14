NSG Impact is set to bring thousands of toys to the Inland Empire December 21st and 22nd

Never Stop Grinding Impact is doing just that, grinding, networking and collaborating with the community on its forthcoming Third Annual Toy Drive on December 21st and will also be participating in the IE Tour of Toys on December 22nd.

Although both of the toy drives mentioned above are located in Rialto, they are open to all across the Inland Empire.

“Registration is required and children must be present for Never Stop Grinding Impact’s Third Annual Toy Drive on December 21st. I also want to invite families who are in need to register and if you miss the NSG toy drive registration or if you’re still in need of more toys, I invite you to IE Tour of Toys, which will be held the very next day on December 22nd, also in Rialto,” said NSG Impact Founder and CEO Darious Harris.

Founder and CEO Darious Harris (pictured) is seeking volunteers for the toy drive on December 21st.

At NSG Impact’s Third Annual Toy Drive 4,000 toys will be distributed, and San Bernardino Public Health will be distributing Covid-19 vaccinations to children five and up, booster shots, and monkeypox vaccinations to children ages six and up; and IEHP members who receive a vaccination will receive a $50 gift card.

Harris, who says that as a child he remembers Christmas being his favorite time of the year, has always understood that was not the case for everyone.

“As a kid, I always looked forward to Christmas, it was my favorite time of the year. But, I came from a two parent household and always had gifts under the tree. For many of my cousins, friends, and classmates, I knew that wasn’t the case,” continued Harris.

Harris said that he remembers his parents buying gifts for his less fortunate family and friends, and that sense of giving stuck with him, even into adulthood.

“As an adult, all that matters to me during Christmas is that I’m able to do my part and make sure that we can give as many kids as we can a good christmas; especially during challenging economic times, like right now,” concluded Harris.

Sponsors of Never Stop Grinding Impact’s Third Annual Toy Drive include IEHP, San Bernardino County Public Health, Never Stop Grinding Transportation, and Blue Shield California.

To register for NSG’s Third Annual Toy Drive, located at the Rialto Farmers Market, visit nsgimpact.eventbrite.com.

To register for Fentwood Hoops’ Tour of Toys – Rialto, visit https://forms.gle/bbhZCfRmehwQQ86H8