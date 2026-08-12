City of Fontana Receives $1.2M for Aldea Apartments Project

Rep. Pete Aguilar announced that he secured $1.2 million in community project funding for the City of Fontana’s Aldea Apartments Acquisition Phase II project.

This grant funding will help expand affordable housing and address homelessness in the Inland Empire by purchasing 2.4 acres of land adjacent to the Aldea Apartments building, where 80 additional housing units will be built. Additionally, the funding will support upgrades to the existing building’s outdoor amenities to improve residents’ quality of life, including the construction of a children’s playground, dog park and parking lot.

Rep. Pete Aguilar hands Mayor Acquanetta Warren of City of Fontana the check for $1.2M. Photo by Pete Aguilar’s Office

“Here in the Inland Empire, we know how important it is for our neighbors to have access to safe and affordable homes for their families, even when they fall on hard times,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar. “That’s why I’m proud to deliver $1.2 million for the City of Fontana to upgrade and expand the Aldea Apartments, giving families at risk of homelessness a stable, low-cost and comfortable place to call home. I’ll keep fighting to lower the cost of housing and deliver more resources that help families in our community build brighter futures.”

Once complete, the Aldea Apartments will serve as a bridge between temporary shelter programs and permanent housing, according to Aguilar’s office. It will give individuals and families at risk of falling into homelessness a stable, low-cost place to live.

“Support from our partners, like Congressman Pete Aguilar, serves as a foundation for building a strong, thriving community,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren, City of Fontana. “This funding for the next stage of the Aldea Apartments reflects Fontana’s vision of a community where all residents can find housing stability and opportunities. Congressman Aguilar’s leadership will have a lasting impact in Fontana.”

To watch the full video of the press conference, click here.