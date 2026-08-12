Colton City Manager Bill Smith to Retire After 11 Years Leading City

Colton City Manager Bill Smith will retire in November after more than 11 years leading the city and 45 years in municipal government, ending the longest city manager tenure in Colton’s modern history.

Smith has spent the past 25 years working for the City of Colton and previously served in municipal government roles with the cities of San Bernardino and Ontario.

His retirement will bring a leadership transition to one of Colton’s most influential administrative positions. Colton operates under a council-manager form of government, in which the City Council appoints a professional city manager to carry out its policies, priorities and goals.

As city manager, Smith serves as the city’s chief executive and oversees its day-to-day operations. The position is also responsible for developing and recommending programs related to the city’s economic and financial health, coordinating preparation of the annual budget and City Council agenda, and overseeing long-term capital improvement and financing plans.

The city manager also works across departments to implement policies adopted by the council and serves as a legislative advocate on issues affecting Colton.

Smith has held the city manager position for more than 11 years, making him the longest-tenured person to serve in the role in Colton’s modern history, according to the city. Officials credited his institutional knowledge and leadership with helping guide the city through challenges and periods of development during his tenure.

His 25 years with Colton have also coincided with the city’s continued focus on economic development, housing, infrastructure, public safety and attracting new business and employment opportunities.

As he prepares to leave City Hall, Smith thanked the Colton City Council, residents, businesses and city employees for their support and collaboration during his tenure.

Smith is expected to work with the City Council in the coming months on a succession plan ahead of his November retirement. The city has not announced who will succeed him or provided a specific date for his departure.