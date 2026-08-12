Fontana Unified School District ushered in a new era of education with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Oak Grove Preparatory Academy Aug. 4, officially opening the first-of-its-kind institution and adding to an award-winning lineup of high schools built around expanded career exploration and academic opportunities.

Incoming ninth-graders welcomed attendees along a walkway leading into the brand-new gymnasium, where an arch of school-colored balloons and Oak Grove banners framed the presentation stage. The Academy’s staff, teachers, students, Fontana Unified leaders, community members, and elected officials were the first to fill the gymnasium bleachers, commemorating the official opening of the school to the community.

“I see Oak Grove Preparatory Academy as the start of a new chapter in my life, and I feel privileged to begin it at a brand-new school where I can meet new friends and help build a new community,” ninth-grader Madison Baragan said. “I chose Oak Grove because it offers opportunities I may not find at other schools, especially the chance to explore my interest in the medical field and find new ways to care for others.”

One unique feature of Oak Grove is their house system, aimed to foster a positive campus culture by building character, strengthening relationships, and promoting school spirit across all grade levels. Students are placed into one of six houses that become their school identity and family, earning points through achievements such as strong attendance, academic success, positive behavior, and campus involvement, while encouraging family participation throughout the year.

Community members tour Oak Grove Preparatory Academy’s cafeteria following the Aug. 4 ribbon-cutting ceremony, receiving a firsthand look at the new campus. Photo by Fontana Unified School District

“When students first start school, they’re nervous about making friends or learning about their new classes and school,” Assistant Principal Felix Alvarado said. “When students become incorporated into a house, they know that they have a group of people they can always lean on, whether it’s their peers, teachers, or staff.”

Oak Grove opened to students in grades six through nine for the 2026-27 school year, and will eventually serve grades seven through 12, adding a new grade level each year and phasing out sixth-grade. The inaugural class will be among the first to build a new campus culture while gaining early access to academic and career opportunities unique to Academy students. Over their six years at Oak Grove, students can complete up to 12 additional semester courses, equivalent to six yearlong classes.

During its first year, the Academy will provide career technical education programs in cybersecurity, ethical use of artificial intelligence, and coding, with plans to open additional programs including performing arts and video production. Exploratory CTE coursework will allow seventh- and eighth-graders to explore pathways before committing to a program, and with an additional period in their schedule, students can enroll in more than one CTE pathway. College partnerships will also enable students to take college courses early through a partnership with Chaffey College.

“I have been part of Fontana Unified for 32 years, and this is a community I hold close to my heart,” Principal Anne-Marie Cabrales said. “One thing we all share is a dedication to helping the students who come through our doors every day achieve their dreams. By building strong relationships while continuously raising the bar, we can ensure they receive support every step of the way.”

The all-indoor campus was designed to support student safety while providing flexible, collaboration spaces for students to connect and engage in an environment that supports their learning needs. Students have access to labs, media production studios, a graphic design studio, outdoor learning areas, and a multi-purpose room.

“I want to thank the community members for their investment in the Measure I bond, which turned the vision of this Academy into a reality,” Board of Education President Angel Ramirez said. “It truly takes a village to ensure that our students are provided with the opportunities and resources that will lead them to success in whatever pathway they choose.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony concluded with guided tours of the school’s facilities, giving community partners a firsthand look at the campus before it opened to students. Tours continued in the evening where thousands of students, families, and community members received a sneak peak of their campus before the start of school.

“Nearly a decade ago, we recognized North Fontana’s rapid growth and began envisioning a school designed to meet the needs of its students and families,” Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said. “That vision became a reality because our community chose to invest in its future leaders. Beginning with this first class, generations of students will benefit from a campus where they can build lasting relationships while preparing for their future success.”