San Bernardino Council Approves Ninth McDonald’s After Months of Denials and Debate

After months of public debate and multiple votes against the proposal, the San Bernardino City Council reversed course Aug. 5 and approved plans for the city’s ninth McDonald’s, clearing the way for a new drive-thru at Baseline Street and Sierra Way.

The council voted 5-1 to approve Appeal 26-09 and overturn an earlier Planning Commission denial. Ward 2 Councilmember Sandra Ibarra cast the lone dissenting vote.

The decision allows six parcels at 116 W. Baseline Street to be consolidated into a roughly 0.74-acre site for a 3,684-square-foot McDonald’s. The property, at the northwest corner of Baseline Street and Sierra Way, sits within the city’s Commercial General and Transit Overlay District zones.

The approval marked the latest turn in a months-long process.

The Planning Commission rejected the project 3-2 on March 10, concluding that the drive-thru did not sufficiently advance the Transit Overlay District’s goals of promoting walkability, supporting transit-oriented development and reducing automobile dependence. The commission formally ratified that denial in a 6-3 vote April 14.

The applicant appealed, but the City Council voted 4-3 on June 17 to uphold the denial. Councilmember Mario Flores, who had voted against the project, subsequently requested reconsideration. On July 15, the council voted 6-1 to bring the proposal back for another public hearing.

Drive-thru restaurants are generally prohibited within the Transit Overlay District, which is intended to encourage infill, redevelopment, transit use and a mix of land uses while reducing reliance on automobiles. City regulations, however, allow exceptions through a conditional use permit when an applicant can demonstrate measurable economic benefits.

City staff supported the McDonald’s, estimating the restaurant could generate between $4.5 million and $5 million in annual sales while creating dozens of jobs. The developer also agreed to improvements including reconstruction of sidewalks surrounding the property and pavement replacement along Baseline Street.

The site was previously occupied by Dollar Tree and a check-cashing business and has remained vacant for several years.

Zeeshan Yunis, who told the council he was representing the McDonald’s project, argued that securing alternatives such as grocery stores can be difficult and said the development would transform a long-vacant property.

“Forty to 60 jobs will happen at this site and they will be consistent,” Yunis said. “This is an opportunity to bring change to the city.”

Ibarra questioned whether another fast-food restaurant represented the best use of the property and urged consideration of businesses offering healthier food options.

“That’s why I’m trying to propose something that’s healthier,” Ibarra said. “Why we’re promoting the McDonald’s right now, I’m not sure. Especially in that neighborhood.”

San Bernardino resident Michael Segura speaks against the proposed McDonald’s, urging city leaders to instead pursue locally owned restaurants, culinary businesses, housing and mixed-use development that he said would better strengthen the community.

San Bernardino resident Luis Ojeda speaks in support of the McDonald’s proposal, arguing that consumers should have the freedom to choose where they eat and that approval would send the right message to the development community.

Several residents also opposed the project, arguing the city should prioritize healthier food choices, locally owned restaurants, housing and mixed-use development.

Ward 1 resident Yvette Romero, who said she lives directly across the street from the proposed restaurant, criticized the repeated reconsideration of the project after earlier votes against it.

“At what point does an appeal process become a tool for exhausting the community?” Romero said. “How can residents trust a civic process when a decision can be reconsidered repeatedly until the applicant receives the outcome it wants?”

Romero also cited city reports she said document a high concentration of fast-food and convenience stores compared with full-service grocery stores, arguing that land-use decisions should consider community health.

Resident Michael Segura similarly urged the council to focus on local restaurants and developments that could contribute to the city’s cultural identity, rather than another national fast-food chain.

Other speakers viewed the proposal as an economic development opportunity.

Resident Luis Ojeda said consumers should be able to decide whether to patronize the restaurant and argued approval would signal that San Bernardino welcomes private investment.

“If you want to send the right message to the development community, you need to approve this project,” Ojeda said.

City staff determined the project would not “significantly affect” surrounding roads or intersections. Plans also call for new landscaping, pedestrian improvements and redevelopment of the deteriorated vacant property.

With the council’s Aug. 5 vote, the applicant now has approval of the subdivision and conditional use permit needed to move forward with development of the McDonald’s.