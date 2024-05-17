City of Rialto Breaks Ground on New 58K Sqft. Police Station Near Willow and Rialto Avenue

Rialto’s commitment to public safety was on full display Monday, May 13, as more than 100 City and civic leaders help break ground on a state-of-the-art, 58,000-square-foot Police Facility. Construction started on the new facility earlier this month and is anticipated to finish by late 2026. The existing police station will remain operational during the construction period, with no interruption in service.

By building the new station now, the City will be able to meet the public safety and quality-of-life needs well into the future. By 2035, Rialto forecasts its population to exceed 111,000, along with continued business expansion that has made it a critical economic and employment hub within the Inland Empire. Police staffing by 2035 is projected to reach 169 sworn officers and 91 civilian staff.

“This has been a long road, but we’ve finally gotten here, with the help of a lot of people. This station is for the men and women of the Rialto Police Department. You are, by far, the finest in this state, if not this nation, and you deserve the finest facility to operate in. This is a new chapter for Rialto and Rialto PD, and I’m thrilled that we can celebrate this together,” said Rialto City Councilmember Ed Scott who was part of the committee that planned the new facility.

Last November, the City Council approved a development agreement with Griffin, Swinerton and a financing agreement that includes the issuing of lease revenue bonds to help cover the projected $83 million cost of the project. The City contributed $26 million from its unrestricted fund balance – money that is not part of the General Fund or other operating reserves as equity toward the project. The balance, estimated at roughly $57 million, is financed through the sale of bonds. The agreement with Griffin Swinerton reflects an innovative public-private partnership which streamlines the development process.

“When I got up this morning to get here for the groundbreaking, I thought about what this means to the people of our community, and the first word that came to me was ‘transformation.’ I’m proud to see to see the transformation that occurring, not just with the police station but with other projects that are improving the quality of life across our city,” said Mayor Deborah Robertson, who also served on the station planning committee.

“On behalf of the Rialto Police Department, we are honored to serve the Rialto community and we’re looking forward to this new police facility to set the standard for law enforcement,“ said Mark Kling, Chief of Police who has served in that capacity since 2017, and also served as Chief of Police for Rialto from 2001 to 2012.