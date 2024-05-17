Golden Valley Middle School is a School to Watch

Golden Valley Middle School (GVMS) in the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) is taking center stage as a School to Watch, according to the California Department of Education (CDE), the California League of Middle Schools, the California Middle Grades Alliance and the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform.

“Their focus on health and wellness and the high expectations they place on student achievement are just a few reasons why Golden Valley Middle School SHINES,” said SBCUSD Superintendent Mauricio Arellano.

GVMS is one of only eight middle schools in San Bernardino County and 52 middle schools statewide to earn this state designation. Golden Valley originally earned the designation in 2018 and was redesignated in 2021. This 2024 redesignation affirms that Golden Valley continues to be:

Academically challenging and engaging

Responsive to the diverse needs of students, including offering quality programs that target the needs of the whole child

Socially equitable, providing every student with high-quality educational resources and support

Among the practices that earned Golden Valley the Schools to Watch designation are its dedication to student and family wellness and activities designed to create a positive school climate.

“Students can’t focus on learning when they aren’t feeling well, when they are dealing with mental illness, when they aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from or when they fear for their family’s health and wellness,” said GVMS Principal Gabriel Diaz. “That’s why we expanded our focus beyond just our students’ academic needs to their social-emotional needs and the needs of their immediate families.”

Teachers work hard to create safe learning spaces by creating maps for successful learning that are clear and understandable. By using a common language for expressing themselves, students know what they need to be successful and how to ask for the help they need, and teachers know where to focus their support. This teamwork approach allows students to feel safe and supported as they learn new concepts and face challenges in and out of the classroom.

School staff and counselors offer a variety of health and wellness resources to students and their families. This includes health screenings, access to therapy and mental health providers, food banks, transportation to access these services and more.