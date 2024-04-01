City of San Bernardino Names Gabriel Elliott as Director of Community Development and Housing

The City of San Bernardino has announced that Gabriel Elliott has joined its leadership team as its new Community Development and Housing Director.

“Gabriel Elliott has a diverse and distinguished background in planning and community development,” said City Manager Charles Montoya. “His experience in these areas will be instrumental in moving projects forward like the General Plan Update and the recently funded $35 million Community Wellness Campus.”

Elliott’s appointment as Community Development and Housing Director became effective March 18. Prior to joining San Bernardino, Elliott was the Director of Planning for the County of Calaveras.

“I am excited to join the City of San Bernardino as Director of Community Development and Housing,” said Elliott. “I plan to lead with empathy, as the most important virtue in community development leadership is empathy.”

Elliott has over 30 years in planning and community development for local government agencies. In addition to his work for Calaveras County, Elliot served as the City Manager and Development Services Director for the City of Adelanto, as well as leadership positions with the City of Salinas and College Station (Texas).

Elliott holds both a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Texas A&M University.

The Director of Community Development and Housing is responsible for the planning and direction of the Department, which has a staff of 77 employees. This position is responsible for the supervision, financial management and efficient operation of the Planning, Building, Code Enforcement, and Housing and Homelessness divisions within the Community Development and Housing Department.