April 2, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Rep. Aguilar Celebrates 14th Anniversary of Affordable Care Act

8 hours ago Community News

Rep. Aguilar serves as Chair of the House Democratic Caucus and as a member of the House Committee on Appropriations.

On Saturday, Rep. Pete Aguilar hosted a celebration event for the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) being signed into law and lowering the cost of health care for millions of Americans.

This year, nearly two million Californians enrolled through the ACA open marketplace, including close to 20,000 in the region that Rep. Aguilar represents.

“In the last 14 years, we’ve witnessed the Affordable Care Act change millions of lives by lowering the cost of health care and connecting a record-breaking number of Americans to health insurance coverage,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar. “I’m proud to have fought to defend the benefits of the ACA and will continue working to make comprehensive health care more accessible for our community to improve the health outcomes of the Inland Empire.”

“The Affordable Care Act has provided an opportunity to expand coverage to residents who did not have access to health care services,” said Joe Baca, Jr., San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor. “Furthermore, the ACA provided the opportunity to provide preventive services that would not have been available before. Had these preventative services not been included as covered benefits, insurance companies could have burdened residents with the cost, thus creating a barrier to preventative health care services.”

“As we commemorate the anniversary of the ACA, we express our gratitude for the opportunity to extend quality health care to a greater number of individuals,” said Susie White, Chief Operating Officer at Inland Empire Health Plan. “Through our commitment to both Medi-Cal and our collaborative efforts with Covered California, we are honored to play a vital role in enhancing access to comprehensive care for this community and beyond.”

