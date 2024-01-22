City of San Bernardino Names Lynn Merrillas Public Works Director

The City of San Bernardino has announced that Lynn Merrill has been appointed as the City’s new Public Works Director. Merrill, with 40 years of experience in public works and waste management, is returning to the City where he spent ten years earlier in his career.

“Lynn Merrill has a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we are thrilled that he is back in San Bernardino,” said City Manager Charles Montoya. “With his proven track record, our Public Works Department could not be in better hands.”

Merrill worked for the City of San Bernardino between 1994 and 2004, including serving as Public Services Director, where he was responsible for the City’s streets, sewer collection, solid waste, fleet operations and environmental programs.

After ten years with the City of San Bernardino, he left to form Lynn Merrill and Associates, Inc., an environmental and public works consulting firm. Over the past 20 years, in addition to consulting for many cities in the Inland Empire, Merrill served in interim capacities as Public Works Director for the cities of San Jacinto and Hemet, Public Works Supervisor for the City of Perris, and Fleet Manager for the cities of Corona and Huntington Beach.

“San Bernardino is on the cusp of becoming a leading city in the Inland Empire. I am excited to return as Public Works Director and be part of the team that will be setting the course for a bright and shining future for the City,” said Merrill.

Merrill had been serving as San Bernardino’s Interim Public Works Director since December 2023. His appointment will be effective February 5, 2024.

The San Bernardino Public Works Department has 136 professional and operational staff. The Public Works Director oversees the department’s operations and programs, including Capital Projects, Fleet, Environmental Compliance, Traffic Operations, and Maintenance and Operations. Public Works is also responsible for the maintenance of the city’s parks, community centers, and senior centers.