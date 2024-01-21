SBVC’s 2024 Wolverine Con and International Student Film Fest: A Gateway to Hollywood from the IE, Celebrates 1980s Sci-Fi and Fantasy

San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2024 Wolverine Con and San Bernardino Valley College International Student Film Festival, March 5th to 8th, 2024. This year’s theme is an ode to the 1980s science fiction and fantasy, promising engaging workshops, panels, an Expo/Arts Walk, the Animation Show of Shows, and much more.

Briana Navarro, a KVCR Production Assistant and SBVC alumna, vividly recalls her first Wolverine Con experience, “It has become a core memory! I remember Film Professor Lucas Cuny encouraging me to submit my first short film. Seeing the red carpet, my name printed next to my film title in the glossy pamphlet, even without a filmmaker’s bio, sparked my journey as a filmmaker.” This year, Briana returns triumphantly, having written and directed a feature film in Spring 2023 via FTVM 235, a cinema production course. Her film is set to premiere after this year’s broadcasted Red Carpet Event.

Alumni Briana Navarro, Student Samantha Morales, and Student Oscar Bermudez pointing to their name/film at the 2022 Wolverine Con.

Lucas Cuny, Chair of the SBVC Film, TV, and Media Department, shares his enthusiasm, “This year, we’re bringing Hollywood to the Inland Empire with a live-streamed red carpet hosted by IECN Co-owner and Publisher Manny Sandoval! Our 80s theme will be alive with debates on DC vs. Marvel, costume design showcases, and a unique workshop on the fusion of film and science. We’re creating an immersive and interactive experience like never before.”

Leticia Hector, SBVC’s Arts & Humanities Dean, highlights the festival’s impact, “Wolverine Con is a transformative event, exposing students and the community to the vast possibilities within the media arts. It’s a nurturing ground for confidence and career pathways.”

SBVC FTVM Alumni Chandler Bom, Paul Black, and Briana Navarro during day one on set of ‘A Man’s Due’ in March 2023.

This international event, with past participants from New York City, Canada, the United Kingdom, and beyond, stands as a beacon for budding and seasoned student filmmakers. It offers primarily free/low-cost opportunities, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

The event invites vendors to participate in the Expo/Arts Walk and encourages community members to become sponsors and attend the film screenings. These opportunities expand brand reach and support student scholarship funds via ticket sales.

Film submissions, vendor requests, and guest speaker applications are now open, with detailed information on the official website. Additionally, RSVPs for panels and workshops are being accepted, providing direct engagement with industry experts.

Navarro’s advice to aspiring filmmakers is resonant, “Being nervous means you’re passionate. Your first submission marks the beginning of an exciting journey. This is your sign to submit your film before the February 2nd deadline and join us in this celebration.”

The SBVC Film Festival is a unique event in the Inland Empire, showcasing exceptional talent and fostering community engagement. It’s a not-to-be-missed opportunity to EXPERIENCE 1980s sci-fi and fantasy, network with creatives, and witness the emergence of cinematic masterpieces.

SBVC Film Student Juan Villegas and KVCR Production Assistant Briana Navarro on the red carpet at the 2023 Wolverine Con.

A Man’s Due, an SBVC FTVM feature film in which Briana Navarro directed in 2023, is premiering immediately after the live red carpet experience at the 2024 Wolverine Con.

Event Details:

Dates: March 5th – 8th, 2024

Location: San Bernardino Valley College

Key Features: Workshops, Panels, Expo/Arts Walk, Animation Show, Film Festival

RSVP: Wolverine Con Website