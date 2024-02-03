City of San Bernardino Receives $1 Million Grant from San Manuel for Lytle Creek Park and Community Center

The City of San Bernardino has announced that it has received a $1 million grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to fund improvements to the 17.9-acre Lytle Creek Park and Community Center.

“Parks have traditionally been wonderful places for creating a sense of community,” said San Manuel Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena. “As gathering places for the community, they are also crucial for providing essential services and programs to vulnerable groups such as seniors. The Tribe and the City share a commitment to ensuring that Elders, who are highly respected in Indigenous culture, have access to supportive and accessible spaces.”

Lytle Creek Park has seen a 40% increase in attendance due to minor improvements recently completed at its community center. With the funding from the Tribe, additional upgrades are envisioned to further improve the facility and expand programs.

Planned improvements to the Community Center include upgraded seating, new flooring and furniture, and the installation of a wall partition to allow for multiple activities to occur at once.”

“The renovations to the community center and park amenities will continue to increase park attendance year-round,” said Director of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, Lydie Gutfeld. “The upgraded center will have the potential to be an afterschool hub and provide additional intergenerational programs.”

Improvements to the park will focus on enhancing the Gazebo and picnic shelter area to create a more conducive space for events. Lytle Creek Park has over 30 picnic tables, and demand for family gatherings, parties, and community groups is high, especially in the shade.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians,” said San Bernardino City Manager Charles Montoya. “Their unwavering support helps our parks and community centers become better places for kids, seniors, and families to come together and enjoy.”

Lytle Creek Park is a 17.9-acre park located at 380 South K Street in the City of San Bernardino. It features a community center, basketball, tennis, handball and volleyball courts, a splash pad and over 30 picnic tables. It also features two playgrounds and a walking track with exercise equipment. The Lytle Creek Community Center hosts Senior Nutrition Program Meals Monday through Friday from 12:00 – 1:00 pm.