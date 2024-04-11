City of San Bernardino Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Individuals Responsible for a Severely Burned Puppy

The City of San Bernardino is asking the public to help identify the individual or individuals responsible for severely burning a three-month-old puppy in what may be an intentional act of animal cruelty and abandoned it and another puppy at a veterinary office on Highland Avenue on April 4.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, the City of San Bernardino’s Animal Services Department was called to a veterinary office on West Highland Avenue regarding two puppies abandoned in its parking lot overnight. When officers arrived at the location, they found two labrador retriever mix puppies, each approximately three months old.

One of the puppies had what appeared to be burns to their face, ears, and body. The officer quickly brought both puppies back to the San Bernardino Animal Shelter for assessment. Upon examination, the veterinary technicians determined the puppy with the burns had suffered severe injuries that needed to be treated by a Veterinarian.

Both puppies were transported to the Shelter’s contract veterinarian. While the puppy without injuries was cleared by the Veterinarian, the puppy with the burns, named “Ember” by the vet team, required immediate hospitalization and treatment due to the severity of her injuries.

The burns Ember suffered are severe. Based upon how and where the puppies were found, it is believed this may have been an intentional act of animal cruelty. The vet has determined the injuries and wounds were likely caused by fire.

If you have any information regarding this case, including information regarding the dog’s owners or details leading to the individual(s) responsible, please contact the San Bernardino Animal Services Department at (909) 384-1304 and reference A563955.

Over the past week, Ember continues to show improvement. While she is not out of the woods, a team of veterinary specialists working to save Ember, and an experienced foster caretaker has been lined up to provide ongoing care to help her recover once she is released from the hospital.

If you would like to donate money to help cover the costs of severely injured animals taken in by the City of San Bernardino medical pets program, or to help cover the costs for foster caretakers, please visit the San Bernardino Animal Services website at www.sbcitypets.org.

A photo of Ember on April 4, shortly after being taken in by San Bernardino Animal Services

