April 10, 2024

RUSD Community Unites at Literacy & Numeracy Block Party

Young minds at work at the Rialto Unified School District’s Literacy and Numeracy Block Party. Kolb Middle School teacher John Uy was on hand to assist students with Legos during the Block Party. From constructing 'block'tastic adventures with LEGOs to immersing themselves in 'wordy' wonders with free books, there were many options for attendees to explore during the event on April 6.

The education community across the Rialto Unified School District was abuzz with excitement as families excitedly gathered for the Literacy & Numeracy Block Party on April 6. The district’s annual celebration of literacy and numeracy attracted several thousand attendees who were enthusiastic to celebrate learning.

This year’s event carried a theme reminiscent of a bustling construction site and transformed the Cesar Chavez/Dolores Huerta Center for Education into a hub of creativity and learning. Families delved into a world where literacy and numeracy intertwined seamlessly, crafting unforgettable memories one activity at a time.

Families enjoyed the engaging booths hosted by elementary schools and service areas from across the district. These booths offered resources for families and celebrated reading, math, and learning with different creative activities and games for the whole family to enjoy. From constructing ‘block’tastic adventures with LEGOs to immersing themselves in ‘wordy’ wonders with free books, there were many options for attendees to explore.

Every corner of the event echoed with laughter and the sounds of eager minds at work. The day was filled with an array of engaging activities. Attendees had the opportunity to play games, win prizes, and indulge in delicious treats while exploring various reading and math-themed booths.

The event served as a testament to the power of community and collaboration in fostering a love for learning among the youth.

  • There were plenty of opportunities to get lost in a story at the Rialto Unified School District’s Literacy and Numeracy Block Party on April 6! Nayanci Jimienez and Adan Gonzalez, a Kelly Elementary School student, enjoyed exploring the plethora of free books that were available in the book zone.
  • There were lots of smiles at the school and service area booths at Rialto Unified School District’s Literacy and Numeracy Block Party on April 6. Giovanni Ortega, Henry Elementary School student, had blast as he enjoyed a Jenga-like game with words at the Bemis Elementary School booth.
