City of San Bernardino to host “Starlight Cinema” Movie Nights in the Park

The City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department will host “Starlight Cinema” movie nights every Friday evening in June, beginning with a showing of the animated musical comedy Sing 2 on Friday, June 3, at Bryce Hanes Park.

Starlight Cinema is a free program where families and the entire community are invited to come together and watch a family friendly movie on an inflatable big screen at a San Bernardino community park.

Prior to the movie, there will be a variety of resource booths, food vendors, games and crafts starting at 5:00 pm. The movies will start at dusk. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks.

Schedule of Movies and Locations:

June 3 – Sing 2 at Bryce Hanes Park (900 North E Street)

June 10 – Encanto at Tom Minor Park (Intersection of Irvington Avenue and Palm Avenue)

June 17 – Tom & Jerry at Anne Shirells Park (1367 North California Street)

June 24 – The Croods: A New Age at Speicher Park (1535 North Arden Avenue)

For more information, please call (909) 384-5233 or email recreation@sbcity.org.