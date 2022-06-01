Free Rialto Men’s Health Fair makes prevention a priority

On Wednesday, June 15th Healthy Rialto, Never Stop Grinding Impact, Zero – The End of Prostate Cancer, and Healing California are collaborating on a wellness event targeted towards men in the city.

The event is set to be held from 10AM to 2PM at the site of the Rialto Farmers Market, 290 West Rialto Ave, and offer free mobile prostate screenings, dental checkups, hair trims, and giveaways.

“This is an initiative of Mayor Deborah Roberson in June, which is Men’s Health Month. As we know men are usually not the first ones running to a doctor, so we’re meeting them where they’re at, in the community,” said Rialto City Clerk Barbara McGee.

She also shared that while the event is open to all men in the city on a walk-in basis, appointments for dental screenings are required.

“Healing California will be conducting dental screenings and performing cleanings, abstractions, and fillings. It’s important for any male interested in dental services to call (909) 820-2519 to schedule an appointment, which will help the dental team schedule their time and equipment,” concluded McGee.

The Rialto Lions Club is sponsoring a diabetes screening, bloodwork conducted by LifeStream, and Rialto Fire Department will be performing colon health screenings.

“It’s important for men in our city to get these sometimes life saving screenings because at only 60 years old my uncle Mickey passed away from prostate cancer, but if he found out sooner he may still be here today. Events like this are also important to educate the youth and young men in our city on the importance of routine screenings. I also want to share with all the men out there that the prostate screenings will be done via blood work,” said Never Stop Grinding Impact CEO Darious Harris.

Another attribute the Rialto Men’s Health Fair is providing free of charge is haircuts.

“We’re looking forward to providing haircuts for men that attend because when you look good, you feel good, which can make a person more productive and even impress a hiring manager during a job interview. I’m excited for my organization Never Stop Grinding Impact to be a part of this important event in the city,” concluded Harris.

For more information, visit yourrialto.com/194/Healthy-Rialto.